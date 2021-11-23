“Everything is cool till the book comes out”: Charles Barkley makes fun of controversies whenever NBA biographies are released

Charles Barkley looks like a prophet since he predicted years back about the recent controversies Scottie Pippen is creating for his new book’s release

Much has been said about Scottie Pippen‘s multiple disses on his teammate Michael Jordan. He also called his then Chicago Bull’s coach Phil Jackson “a racist”. It is alarming at this point how hard Pippen is trying to sell his book.

But for the NBA legend Charles Barkley, it’s just a fact. The Round Mound Of Rebound is known to speak what other players want to say. That’s what makes him great for television.

In one of the NBA OPEN COURT, Shaquille O’ Neal said everything is fine between him and Kobe Bryant. To which Chuckster commented, ” Everything’s cool till the book comes out”.

Also Read: “The media are cheerleaders for Michael Jordan”: Scottie Pippen continues his tirade on the Bulls legend while promoting his new memoir, ‘Unguarded’

Sir Charles is known for his funny takes on NBA. But this one is probably one of the greatest quotes by him. Who else can know better about controversies than the controversy king himself?

History of NBA controversies and biography

Former Denver Nuggets coach, George Karl made headlines when he called Carmelo Anthony a “conundrum” in his book in 2016. He wrote, ” Carmelo was a true conundrum for me in the six years I had him”.

He added extra spice by saying ” He was also a user of people, addicted to the spotlight, and very unhappy he had to share it”. Karl also threw shades on other players.

Back in 2018 when Ray Allen was promoting his book “From The Outside”, his beef with his Boston Celtics teammates was the primary focus in all of his promotional interviews.

This phenomenon is not limited to books. In the recent docuseries “The Last Dance”, almost every episode made news due to all kinds of revelations. It sparked once again the Detroit Pistons leaving the court without shaking hands with the Bulls after looking in Eastern Conference Finals in 1991.

So no need to panic about such news since we have the wise Charles Barkley.

Also Read: “LeBron James would have been a superstar in the ’90s”: Charles Barkley and Dominique Wilkins takes on how LeBron would have been in their era