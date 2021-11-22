“LeBron James would have been a superstar in the ’90s”: Charles Barkley and Dominique Wilkins takes on how LeBron would would have been in their era

Charles Barkley, Dominique Wilkins and the rest of the NBA OPEN COURT panellists agrees that LeBron transcends eras and would have been a superstar in the ’90s

A few months back in the MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME Podcast, ex -NBA player Rasheed Wallace said that LeBron James would not have much success in the previous eras.

It created a buzz in the sports media considering the history between LeBron and Wallance’s then team Detroit Pistons. But not all ex -NBA players think the same on this topic.

In an NBA OPEN COURT episode, panellists including greats like Charles Barkley and Dominique Wilkins unanimously agree that LBJ would have been a superstar back in the ’90s as well.

The biggest advantage LeBron has over most of the players is his size and athleticism. Charles called him “a freak of nature.” It is not only the scoring that set him apart but his impact on the game in other states as well.

King James is at No.5 in terms of most triple-doubles in the NBA all-time. LBJ is the only small forward in the top 10 assists leaders. He is currently No.3 in All-Time NBA Scoring Leaders.

LeBron is probably the first guy in the league with good handles with that size and length. And let’s not forget the basketball I.Q part. That’s why Kenny Smith compared him with Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson.

LeBron James got some Tough Love from ex- NBA players

ex- NBA players demeaning players who came after them is not a new phenomenon. Remember a few years back NBA legends told how their team would beat Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant in the roster?

Back when Michael Jordan was dominating the league, the legend Wilt Chamberlain said that in his era, Jordon would not have scored that easily.

It is a little rare when NBA legends give spots to the young bloods above them. LeBron is probably one of the most criticised NBA players of all time since he’s being questioned from his rookie year.

LeBron’s Lakers are favourites this year to come out of the Western Conference. Only time can tell how much James’s legacy will change in his 18th season.

