Everything to Know About Team USA’s Olympics Opening Ceremony Outfit

The USA contingent of around 600 athletes is set to begin their Olympic campaign in Paris. The famous fashion brand Ralph Lauren has designed and supplied their outfits for the opening and closing ceremonies. They have crafted sleek three-piece suits that match the grand stage of the Olympics. Here is a brief description of the clothing that men and women of Team USA will be wearing during the opening and closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Advertisement

The athletes are set to rock a dashing Navy-colored blazer worth $998. The edges of the blazer are marked by streaks of red and white colors, which perfectly capture the USA flag colors alongside the Navy theme. The single-breasted wool blazer bears the logo of the US Olympic team on the right side of the chest area and is graced by Ralph Lauren’s signature Big Pony logo on the left side.

Underneath the blazer, the athletes are going to don a stripe-printed Oxford shirt which is worth $325. Like the blazer, it has both the Ralph Lauren logo and the US Olympic team logo on either side of the chest area.

Meanwhile, there are subtle difference in the color of the jeans that will be worn by the men and women.

The men are going to wear Hydra Wash colored pants. On the other hand, the women will put on the Jenna Wash-colored jeans. Both type of jeans cost $398 a pair. Both men and women are going to wear white-colored socks. These antimicrobial polyester socks have 2024 carved on the top, Ralph Lauren’s logo in the middle, and in the bottom, it features “Team USA” above the American flag.

A pair of these socks cost $22. To top off the outfit, both the men and women will style their outfit with a blue-colored leather belt which is worth $198.

Meanwhile, the men will be wearing a tie whereas the women won’t be rocking a tie. The refined Navy color knit men’s tie is worth $175.

Tennis superstar Coco Gauff and NBA legend LeBron James, who are the flagbearers for Team USA, will be wearing white-colored blazers to stand out from the rest.

Are you wondering how you can cop the brilliant Team USA opening and closing ceremony outfits?

Where can you buy the Opening Ceremony Outfits?

Both the men’s and women’s outfits are available on the official website of Ralph Lauren. Here is a link to purchase the women’s outfit. Meanwhile the men’s outfit can be bought by accessing this link.

These outfits brilliantly encapsulate the spirit of the American flag while exuding brilliant aesthetics. The Team USA athletes looked phenomenal when they were presented with the clothing.

They will be ready to bring in a ton of medals for their country. USA has been the table toppers for three straight years in the Summer Games with no one even coming close to their tally of 1179 gold medals in Olympic history.

During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, they secured 113 medals, including 39 gold medals, just one above China. The perpetual top finishers will be looking to expand the gap in the Paris Olympics.