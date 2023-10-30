“Making Someone Look Completely Silly”: Stephen A. Smith Compares Dillon Brooks Getting Bullied by Stephen Curry to His Horrible First Pitch for Yankees

Stephen A. Smith seems to be one of innumerable basketball fans who were left stunned by the way Stephen Curry humiliated Dillon Brooks in a recent regular season fixture. Finding himself against a young team, Curry made the most of the night and ended up tricking Brooks a total of three times in a matter of seconds.

Smith could hardly believe what Curry had done to Brooks and claimed that the Canadian International was left looking completely silly. He compared the situation to his recent throwing down the first pitch for a New York Yankees game, on First Take.

While Brooks was humiliated by Curry, Smith was left looking silly after his pitch bounced before reaching the batting mound.

Stephen A. Smith cannot believe what Stephen Curry did to Dillon Brooks

Curry was once again in rampant form as the Warriors eased to a 105-96 victory over the Houston Rockets. He initially moved past Brooks rather tamely, before hitting him with another crossover. As Brooks made a final attempt to block the incoming shot, Curry simply stopped for a moment and waited for the defender to move past him.

This was followed by a 3-pointer that only caught the basket. Turning around, Steph hit the “Home-Alone” celebration, as the overall exchange completely stunned Stephen A. Smith. He said,

“Oh my god. Talk? What? Look. All we got to do is look. Just go over every play over and over and over again. I mean, you talking about making someone look completely silly and foolish. Usually those kind of reactions are reserved for when you get dunked on. This is all for a 3,” Smith said during a segment on First Take, and could not help but burst into laughter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FirstTake/status/1719012877112402204?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The incredible shot was Curry’s 4th 3-pointer on the night. He finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists as the Warriors registered their 2nd victory of the regular season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1704996000103076060?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Smith could not help but compare the situation with one he himself had to face only recently. Around a month ago, he showed up at the Yankees stadium to take the first pitch in their game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Smith was left shaking his head after the attempt, as his pitch ended up taking a comfortable bounce before even reaching the batting mound.

Stephen Curry talks about Dillon Brooks’ reputation after humiliating him in Warriors’ win

Steph talked about Brooks after the game, claiming that the Warriors have a history with Brooks. The 27-year-old was one of the chief instigators of the minor recent rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Warriors.

Now having moved to the Rockets, there is little doubt that the Warriors’ stars do not want to leave the Canadian International, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We know what he [Brooks] is about and his reputation. I don’t get caught up in that. I just play basketball. So, you obviously let the game do the talking,” Curry said, hinting that the skill and shot was premeditated.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ActionNetworkHQ/status/1718801023886889436?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Speaking about the kind of history that the Warriors share with Brooks, he claimed that he was still intent on simply playing his game. Steph concluded by talking about how he himself did not need to say a word, as the game result in itself did the talking for him.