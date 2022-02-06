“LeBron James is vying for the greatest of all time, and its not Michael Jordan’s record he’s looking at!” Shaquille O’Neal thinks James’s plan was always to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in points

At the end of his career, LeBron James will have over 38K points, 10K assists, 10K rebounds, and 4 rings – that is a greatest of all time resume

The King currently stands at 36-10-9. Although he’s closing on that 10k assists mark really quick. While he will hit the assists mark this year, he will have to wait another season and a half to pass up Kareem in top spot. It’s not that LBJ is finding it tough, Kareem was just an insane scorer. Kareem scored all of his points and he only had one 3 pointer to his name.

Bron is currently playing some of his best offense ever, since his scoring run with the Miami Heat. He was never off, but with the Lakers struggles this season, he decided to ramp it up. Shaquille O’Neal, a player who played against Michael Jordan, and with Kobe Bryant and King James during their career thinks he knows what is the grand plan of Bron.

Top of the scoring charts, top 10 in assists, steals, rebounds and blocks, combined with 4 rings means he falls in a category occupied by no other. Even the likes of MJ, Kareem or Wilt Chamberlain do not have a top 10 in everything resume. Once he achieves that, there is probably no one else who would do that ever. Which is true, because in this current day and age, not many players would likely be as healthy or fit as James well into their twilight years of their career.

LeBron James is a serial winner – but he is individually motivated as well

LeBron may not show it, but everyone knows he is motivated to surpass every comparison and every other legend who’s made it to the hall of fame before him. Such is his competitive spirit. After his 2016 championship win, he proudly came out and said in an interview that he felt like he was the greatest of all time after that win. That drew a lot more ire from the fans. No player before had the gall to say they were better than the players before them, but yet here was a guy who just announced to the world that he feels like he’s above the rest.

That puts him in a category most fans love to hate. Comparisons with the Black Cat will always be there, irrespective of what LeBron brings to the table. Such is the influence of his Airness on the game that even 19-20 years after his third retirement, he is held as the yard stick that every other achievement is measured.

LeBron James has only lost 1 first round play offs series in his entire career – that came against the Phoenix Suns in last years playoffs. Up until then in his 19 year career, he had made the finals 10 times, winning 4 in the process. No one else in the current active players list has won more than him, and he in fact has more rings than some of the franchises. Despite winning 4 championships, fans will never accept his record to be better, since frankly 6-0 in the finals sounds way better than 4-6.

