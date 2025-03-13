Ex-Clippers Star Doesn’t Want Cooper Flagg to Lose $45 Million THIS Year

For fans whose NBA teams are in the gutter, Cooper Flagg could be their knight in shining armor. The 18-year-old prodigy has been turning heads on the Duke Blue Devils while being named a “generational talent” by Sports Illustrated. Many assume Flagg will be a top two pick of the upcoming 2025 NBA draft. The question is…will he take the plunge?

Advertisement

Flagg’s rookie campaign at Duke was exceptional. He averaged 19.4 PPG, was named the Gatorade Player of the Year, and the Naismith Player of the Year. A National Championship aside, Flagg already has a college basketball resume filled with accolades. Does he give that all up to potentially play for a bottom-tier NBA franchise? He does if he doesn’t want to lose millions.

Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons spoke about Flagg’s massive decision on the latest edition of the Run It Back program. Through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness), he’s estimated to be making $5 million a year at Duke. Parons and Williams claim that he would make nine times that in the NBA, and that he should just grit his teeth and make the plunge.

“Don’t back to school. It’s going to be the same teams next year,” joked Williams. Parsons and Beadle agreed, and suggested that Flagg enter the draft and potentially get selected #1 overall, which is where many estimate he would go. “That $5 million you’re making at Duke is cute. You’re gonna be making $40 or $50 million if you come out,” added Parsons.

Unfortunately for Cooper Flagg, the teams at the bottom of the lottery will most likely be there again next year so you may as well come on out! Will Cooper Flagg stay another year at Duke? @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/e04YyRKKoq — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 12, 2025

Williams isn’t just aiming to be difficult. The data of franchises completely turning around in a single-season is low, so him pushing Flagg to get into the league sooner and get that bag does truly feel like a vet trying to help a young blood get paid.

The 2024 first overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, is earning a base salary of $12,569,040 his rookie year which is the bare minimum of what Coop would command if he gets taken first overall. One of the major reasons for why fans usually push for talents like Flagg to ramp up their ascent to the NBA is to avoid any unnecessary injuries at the collegiate level, severely damaging their draft stock.

The proof is in the pudding. Flagg’s second contract (after his rookie deal) is estimated to be upwards of $400 million, due to his talent, and the new contracts that players would receive under the league’s new broadcast deal.

With no decision made yet, all eyes will be on Flagg’s decision. One way or another, his future is looking bright.