EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Nirav Pandya Explains Why Jayson Tatum Can Make a Full Recovery From Achilles Injury

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) on the court against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Life comes at you fast in the NBA. One minute, you’re looking like a good bet to defend your NBA title. The next, you’ve been eliminated by the New York Knicks in front of Spike Lee and 20,000 of his closest friends while your best player recovers from a torn Achilles suffered just a few days earlier. For the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum, it’s going to be a long offseason.

Tatum put together another outstanding season, helping the Celtics to a 61-21 record with an average of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and a career-high 6.0 assists. He’s a lock to make his fourth-straight All-NBA First Team, but going down with that torn Achilles made his future uncertain.

The shame of it all is that Tatum had delivered a signature performance to give the Celtics a chance in that game, going toe-to-toe with Jalen Brunson to put up 42 points while making 7 threes. To stay alive, Boston won Game 5 without him, but the team had nothing left in the tank for Game 6 and saw their repeat hopes end on Friday.

The SportsRush was able to secure an exclusive interview with Dr. Nirav Pandya, Professor of UCSF Orthopedic Surgery and Director of Sports Medicine at Benioff Children’s Hospital in California, to discuss Tatum’s injury and recovery timetable. Celtics fans will be happy to hear that he had good things to say.

“Due to more advanced surgical techniques that allow for earlier rehabilitation (which prevents muscle loss, stiffness, etc.), more athletes are returning from Achilles injuries and performing at a high level,” Dr. Pandya said. He cited Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as two examples who have returned from an Achilles tear and continued to make a big impact in the league.

Tatum also has the advantage of being younger than those former Warriors teammates were at the time of their injuries, and his youth should aid in his recovery.

Damian Lillard suffered the same injury as Tatum in the Bucks’ first-round loss to the Pacers, though at 34 years old, he faces a tougher road to recovery. Still, both players are likely to miss all of next season as they attempt to get back to full speed.

Dr. Pandya cautioned fans not to expect Tatum to play at his highest level immediately upon returning. “We do see performance declines (especially in season 1) after an Achilles tear, but the drop is lessening as techniques are improving.”

Part of those improved techniques is operating quickly on the injury, a practice that has become accepted in recent years as the best way to promote a full and rapid recovery. To that end, Dr. Martin O’Malley performed Tatum’s surgery less than 24 hours after the injury occurred. O’Malley is among the medical staff for the Brooklyn Nets and was also Durant’s surgeon.

After coming back from his own Achilles tear, KD has continued to be one of the most unstoppable scorers in the league. That should be a beacon of hope for Tatum and the Boston faithful.

The Celtics have Tatum and Jaylen Brown locked in to long-term contracts, and the team was sold earlier this year to a new ownership group. With one of the highest team payrolls in the league, it’s going to be interesting to see how the they compete next year as they await Tatum’s return, but they can take comfort in the knowledge that it looks like this should just be a minor setback in his career.