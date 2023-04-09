“Women Make Rules”: After Betraying Ex-Wife Shaunie, Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Women For Ambiguous Relationship Rules

Shaquille O’Neal is a certified lover of women. In his book Shaq Uncut, he wrote at length about his appreciation for them. But as a young teen, the appreciation was often not reciprocated.

He was humongous, and the same size that would later help him become one of the greatest basketball stars kept him from the joys that most teenage boys experience. In fact, Shaq even faced discrimination and hatred from girls in other schools.

When O’Neal visited LSU, the affection and friendliness the women showed him there, became perhaps the deciding factor in his college declaration. Shaq was unabashedly fond of women and unafraid to reveal it. This habit would eventually become a problem for Shaquille O’Neal, especially after his marriage to Shaunie. His fondness led to infidelity which led to divorce. But it seems that the divorce left its mark on O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal believes women make rules men have never heard

The 7ft 1″ legend, in a recent appearance on a podcast, urged the three female hosts to clarify the definitions and rules set by women. He also urged them to define what was cheating.

In all fairness, Shaquille O’Neal, during the podcast, wasn’t in any way trying to clear up his name from the multitude of cheating instances. He was instead trying to understand the point of view. The rules, it seems, have eluded Shaq until now and he is getting desperate to learn more about them.

The conversation began with O’Neal suggesting he may get married again if he found a woman who could tolerate him. Then, he went on to claim that women have rules that men have never heard of. He then got straight to the point and complained about all the terms women have added to the word cheating. Diesel also stated women considered flirting cheating.

Shaq: “Y’all have different rules that us guys have never heard. Y’all (women) make rules that we’ve never heard. And y’all have added many more terms to the cheating thing. Like if I flirt with her and you catch me flirting, in your mind we cheating.”

When one of the hosts began to explain the levels to cheating after Shaq made his point, Diesel smugly pointed out that this was exactly what he was trying to say. Hopefully, Shaq went home with a little more familiarity with what women consider cheating.

Shaq blamed his popularity for his cheating escapades

In his book Shaq Uncut, O’Neal tried to reason his cheating streak when he was with his wife Shaunie. O’Neal suggested that at the peak of his playing career, every woman wanted to throw themselves at him.

It was awfully hard to hold off all the temptation. He also claimed that though he regretted betraying Shaunie, he was still a guy with many options at the end of the day.