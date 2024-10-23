Barack Obama Discloses Why He Enjoys Watching Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards

The era of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant is still on, but the time for a change of guard in the NBA is fast approaching too. And, there are some promising players prominently and consistently featuring in the future-face-of-the-league debates. Former US president Barack Obama has a couple of favorites — Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards.

Advertisement

Obama finds Wembanyama and Edwards thoroughly entertaining.

He stated the most obvious thing about Wemby, his size, saying he the NBA has never witnessed a player as “freakish” as him.

“He makes the rest of y’all just look tiny,” Obama said about the San Antonio Spurs center on The Young Man and The Three podcast hosted by Tyrese Haliburton. He made some lofty comparisons too, likening the Frenchman to Durant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird.

The intensity Ant-Man brings into the game is what makes him riveting to watch. Obama highlighted that the Minnesota Timberwolves guard is a treat because he is always relishing his time on the court.

“He likes, you know, the smack talking and the challenge,” Obama added.

Wemby and Edwards took the league by storm in the 2023-2024 season, raising the bar on what is expected of them. Many pundits believe the two are now ready to enter the MVP discussions this season.

Among the many keeping a close eye on them would be Obama. Now that the former president, a big basketball fan, has become an admirer, we can expect him to give his take during the MVP talks as well. Provided Wemby and Edwards elevate their games and the fortunes of their teams going forward.

Obama is a huge basketball enthusiast

Obama fell in love with basketball while growing up in Chicago, a city with a rich legacy in sport. He played for his high school team before ending his basketball career for academic pursuits. Even when his political career took off, he stayed connected to the sport by religiously following the NBA.

Often regarded as the ‘most famous’ basketball enthusiast in the country, Obama was a constant presence at the stands for many NBA and college basketball games. Over the years, he also forged genuine friendships with many league insiders, including players.

After the release of the Netflix docu-series, Starting 5, a show that he produced, Obama revealed his all-time starting five. This squad included James, Michael Jordan, Curry, Durant, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

Going by his deep interest, he is likely to make more appearances in basketball podcasts, providing, what many feel, would be a nuanced take on the happenings in the sport.