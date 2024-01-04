“Expand My Financial Capabilities”: When Michael Jordan Compared Dealing With Growing Off-Court Endorsements to Going Back to School

The 2014 biography, Michael Jordan: The Life By Roland Lazenby stated how the endorsement deals from companies looking to advertise their products occupied Michael Jordan’s summers. This also entailed hosting TV shows to throwing out pitches at Major League Baseball games. During a promotional tour to Pittsburgh, Jordan said, “It took getting used to, but now I enjoy all the off-court stuff.”

Initially on a rookie contract during his first few years in the league, the amount of money MJ made through endorsement deals quickly dwarfed his five-year, $4 million contract as per the book. However, according to Sportrac.com, MJ’s initial rookie contract was worth $6.3 million instead.

He also went on to add, “It’s like being back in school. I’m learning all the time. In college, I never realized the opportunities available to a pro athlete. I’ve been given the chance to meet all kinds of people, to travel and expand my financial capabilities, to get ideas and learn about life, to create a world apart from basketball.”

Given the star Jordan was even during his younger years in the NBA, all the work he was asked to do during the offseason likely got frustrating on multiple occasions. However, his response on the matter demonstrates just how mature he was with this side of his life, despite his tender age at the time. He quickly became an example for all those who came after him.

Michael Jordan: The richest athlete of all time

In his book, Michael Jordan went on to draw comparisons between dealing with off-court endorsements to going back to school and educating himself. The amount of knowledge and insight he gained made him feel as if he had learned something new entirely.

But once he got used to his off-the-court affairs, Jordan mentioned how he started to enjoy every bit of it. Moreover, MJ saw the opportunity to expand his horizons and financial capabilities as he got to meet people from all over the world while traveling.

Michael Jordan knew the amount of skill & talent he possessed when he came into the league. That made him confident that he would go on to be a star in the NBA sooner or later. But what he had not foreseen was how much he’d be worth eventually.

During an interview in the early 2000s, MJ marveled over the fact that he was well on his way to becoming a billionaire. While talking to the host, MJ said, “The only thing I could ever imagine when I was a kid, like any of these kids here, or any kids that I have seen, that one day I want to be special.”

As of 2023, the Chicago Bulls legend’s net worth is more than $3 billion. Not only that but Jordan is a part of the Forbes 400 list and the richest athlete of all time. Not bad for a kid who only had a vague idea of wanting to be special.