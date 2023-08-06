“Expecting to Be Rewarded”: Despite Bringing in $40,000,000 Profits, Michael Jordan Was ‘Rudely’ Fired by Wizards Owner in 2003

Mar 28, 2003; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Wizards guard Michael Jordan (23) drives to the basket between Los Angeles Lakers forward Rick Fox (44) and Mark Madsen (35) during the third quarter of the Wizards 108 – 94 loss to the Lakers at Staples Center. Jordan scored 23 points in the game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is one of the most accomplished players in basketball. He is mostly remembered for his years of success with the Chicago Bulls. However, his time with the Washington Wizards is often underrated. Although he didn’t win any championships in DC, he did bring a level of stability to the organization. Having brought in close to $40,000,000 in profits, MJ, who, by 2003, was the Director of Basketball Operations was expecting to be rewarded for his efforts, as revealed in the book, Michael Jordan: The Life. Instead, he was rudely fired from his position.

Advertisement

After his second retirement in 1998, Jordan returned to the NBA three years later with the Washington Wizards. It was a huge move that marked a new milestone in His Airness’ life. That being said, his time in the capital did not have the effect many were hoping for. The Wizards were nothing short of lackluster and it was this reason that led to his unceremonious exit from the franchise.

Michael Jordan who was expecting to be rewarded for his efforts, was instead fired from his position with the Washington Wizards

Back in 2001, Michael Jordan announced his return to the NBA joining the Washington Wizards. The announcement came at a time when the Wizards were in a tough position. However, the arrival of Jordan saw a drastic change in the franchise, one that on paper was extremely fruitful.

Advertisement

His Airness brought immediate change to the team. As the Director of Basketball Operations, Jordan moved things around with the team. Getting rid of some disastrous contracts, he helped move the Wizards out of a sticky financial situation. Additionally, he even played for two years on a minimum salary of close to $1,000,000 per year, which improved the situation even further.

This inevitably led to a huge upside for the organization, as it was estimated that his presence brought in close to $40,000,000 in profits. As such, in 2003, when he headed into a meeting with then-Wizards owner Abe Pollin, he expected to be rewarded. However, on the contrary, Pollin instead made the decision to send the six-time NBA Champion packing.

“Despite the Times story, Jordan walked into his meeting with Pollin after the season fully expecting to be rewarded for all he had done. After all, the franchise had been in miserable financial shape when he got there. Jordan and his people had rid the team of several disastrous player contracts and cleared up the financial situation, allowing the team to acquire younger players. He had played two years for a minimal salary, which he had given to charity. All the while, the team had enjoyed sellout after sellout every night he played, an unprecedented attendance record that helped the franchise erase its losses and rake in an estimated $30 to $40 million in profits.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrMichaelLee/status/1660269599433142274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It was unexpected, to say the least. Jordan had done so much for the franchise, and his reward was his termination papers. Nevertheless, that was 20 years ago, and now his time in Washington is looked back on fondly.

Advertisement

MJ joined the Wizards because he wanted to test his mettle on the management side

Many were bewildered by Michael Jordan’s decision to join the Washington Wizards in 2000. While many believed, it was his undying love for basketball, Jordan actually came out of retirement for more than just that. The Hall of Famer was interested in getting into the basketball operations side of things and as such saw a stint with the Wizards as his perfect opportunity.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It certainly was an interesting testing ground for MJ. And, while he did not find much success there, it did give him the confidence to run his own franchise. Thus, leading to his purchase of the Charlotte Hornets in 2010.