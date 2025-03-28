Ready To Fork Over More Than $4 Billion, Carmelo Anthony Explicitly Claims He Wants To Buy The Wizards

The NBA has seen a wave of high-profile team sales in recent years, and now Carmelo Anthony wants in. On an episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, the 10-time All-Star said that he is eyeing the Washington Wizards, expressing his desire to become a team owner. Melo has some great ideas for his next potential role as a team owner.

His ambition comes on the heels of several major NBA team sales, including the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Charlotte Hornets, all of which were sold for record-breaking sums.

The reigning NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics, were also sold only days after they won their 18th title. So, maybe Melo caught that fever. Whatever his reason might be, the NBA legend seems ready for this new chapter of his life. He said, “I want to buy the Wizards…I’ll be a great owner.”

When asked what would make him a great owner, Melo said, “I’m a former player, I understand players, I understand personnel, I understand strategy…I understand how to build teams. I also understand what I don’t understand.”

If that’s his pitch, then whatever team he joins to acquire the Wizards is bound to be impressed. Melo also wants to put together a team that has people who are passionate about basketball.

His multi-level strategy to uplift the Wizards after buying them also includes giving fans an unforgettable experience every time they come to the arena. The Washington Wizards were sold to a group led by Ted Leonsis in June 2010. At the time, they were valued at $551 million.

Today, the Wizards are valued at over $4.1 billion, as per a Forbes report from October 2024. Showing the true qualities of a businessman, Melo has already put some of his plans into play.

Carmelo Anthony wants Kevin Durant to join the Wizards

At the age of 36, Kevin Durant is slowly heading towards retirement. Although the two-time NBA Champion is still playing at an elite level, there are only a few more years left in his NBA stint.

Currently, with the Suns, KD is not having the season he’d have expected. The Suns are struggling outside of the top 10 table in the West, and overall, they are not playing well together.

Recently, Melo said on his podcast that KD should look to sign with the Wizards. The 36-year-old was born in Washington, D.C., and he believes it’s time for him to give the last few years of his career to the Wizards.

He said, “You already got your rings. Go to the Wizards, bring the energy back to DC…So now, go back home, your family, your mom, your friends there. Go rekindle that fire back out there in DC.”

Melo wants the Wizards to be KD’s next team “Go to the Wizards, bring the energy back to DC … give KD his farewell tour after a couple years.” (🎥 @7PMinBrooklyn ) pic.twitter.com/3Z440d4Bcr — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 27, 2025

Although it seemed like genuine advice from Melo at the time, his recent comment on how he wishes to be a team owner makes you think: Was that a sly move from Melo to get a future Hall of Famer in Washington before he buys the team?