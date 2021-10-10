Basketball

“F**k that, Get it off the rebound if I miss bro”: Kobe Bryant recalls the time when as a rookie he refused to pass the ball t Shaquille O’Neal

Kobe Bryant in a game during his rookie season, stopped passing the ball to Shaq after he kept missing his free throws.
Vikrant Verma

Previous Article
What happened to Raina: Why is Suresh Raina not playing today's IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 vs Delhi Capitals?
Next Article
"Probably one of the best races of my life, ever" - Valtteri Bottas enthused after comfortably winning the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul
Latest Posts