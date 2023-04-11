FACT CHECK: Did Jimmy Butler Spend 5 Hours at Rio’s Finest Bro**el During the 2016 Olympics?

Jimmy Butler, DeAndre Jordan, DeMar DeRozan and DeMarcus Cousins were at the center of a controversy at the Rio Olympics.

The USA Olympics Basketball Team is always among the most prohibitive favorites across all competitions at the quadrennial event. There is an extra element of pride attached to representing the country, especially since the competition has gotten tougher.

Team USA last conceded the gold medal in 2004, when a team comprising of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony won the bronze medal. This was looked at as a low point in the national team program history.

Talents such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Paul George headlined this team, looking to win a 3rd straight gold medal. Despite an initial scare against a Serbian team lead by Nikola Jokic, they cantered to their gold.

Instead of taking up the official quarters allotted by the IOC, the team lived on a yacht offshore. While they missed the Olympic Games Village experience, the tradeoff in comforts was probably worth it.

A Brazilian outlet reported on Jimmy Butler for his apparent sexual prowess

An article by Brazilian outlet Globo, released during the Olympics on August 8th, made for great tabloid reading. It reported that the aforementioned quartet of Butler, DeRozan, Cousins and DAJ went to Rio’s finest bro**el.

An English Google Translation of the article, originally written in Portuguese, goes as follows:

“Centers DeAndre Jordan and DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, guards Demar Derozan and Jimmy Butler, and two other stars from the US national team arrived at the club around midnight with some team members and security. They drank a lot and didn’t leave the girls who work at the house without an appointment.”

“‘They always went to the rooms in pairs with two or three girls’, says a source who was present at the little party. One of them, according to the same source, was amazed at, shall we say, Jimmy’s disposition and asked for the rest of the week off.”

Butler clarified later that his brothel visit was unintentional

Jimmy Butler was a guest on Colin Cowherd’s show on FS1 held after the Olympics that year. During the interview, Cowherd asked the then-Bulls star to shed light on their experience.

Cowherd: “… you got the bro*hel story, you got the Ryan Lochte, you got the Hope Solo. All this stuff, but when you’re living over there – can we confirm the brothel story? I’m not bothered at all by it.”

Butler: “You’re not bothered by it?”

Cowherd: “I lived in Nevada. If guys go to a bro*hel, what do I care?”

Jimmy Butler confirms the Team USA brothel story. #TheHerd pic.twitter.com/pTgcJJwpIq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 6, 2016

Butler: “I mean, it was a mistake. Everybody left, and went and got a drink at a real bar, which is completely fine with me. And that’s all it was.”

Leahy: “You weren’t there right?”

Butler: “Who me!? Pshh, nowhere to be seen. Not me.”