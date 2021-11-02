“You’re trash!”: Montrezl Harrell made his feelings about ex-Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder clear in a recent Wizards-Celtics matchup

Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell takes a shot at ex-Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder, calling him ‘trash’ after scoring on him.

Former Laker teammates Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder faced off as opponents for the first time since splitting up this offseason. It looks like there’s no love lost between the former Laker compatriots.

Harrell seemingly exchanged words against Dennis Schroder after beating him in the post for an easy layup. The 6″7′ center towered over the 6″3′ guard and made light work of his minimal defense and Harrell made it sure the same is known.

The Wizards’ big man appeared to shout “you’re trash” at his former point guard on his way back down the floor. Check out the clip here:

“You’re trash!” 🗣 Trezz had some words for Schröder after this bucket pic.twitter.com/Qtja9UeoLs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2021

We know the former sixth man of the year, Harrell is a vocal presence on the court, recently involving himself in a spat with Drake. However, this time, it was Dennis Schroder who was on the receiving end of his vocal antics.

Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder’s underwhelming tenure with the LA Lakers.

Montrezl Harrell’s short-lived run with the Lakers was not a memorable one, for both the parties involved. There was a lot of hype surrounding his arrival when he moved from the neighboring Clippers.

He was on the back of a Sixth Man of the Year Award season. The Center was expected to play a major role in a potential championship run. However, by the end of the season, he was completely out of the rotation and received the coach’s DNP (did not play) for a majority of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder also arrived from the Thunder on the back of an impressive season. Playing behind Chris Paul, he also was a top candidate for the sixth man of the year award. He ended up losing out on the award to none other than Montrezl Harrell.

However, we know what ended up happening. LeBron James and Anthony Davis got hurt, which thrust Schroder into a bigger role than he was capable of handling. As a result, the Lakers lost in the first round to the Phoenix Suns.

Due to the duo failed tenure with the Lakers, they moved on. Harrell joined the Wizards as part of the Westbrook trade. Whereas, Schroder rejected $80 million from the Lakers and ended up with a $5 million contract on the Celtics.

When the Wizards matched up against the Celtics, it gave both ex-Lakers a chance to put their best forward and show the Lakers what they’re missing out on. However, it looks like Montrezl Harrell came out on top this time.