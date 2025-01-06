Fact Check: Proving LeBron James Didn’t Claim He ‘Always Sensed’ Something Was off with Skip Bayless Amidst Fox Sports Lawsuit

Claim: Following the public disclosure of details surrounding the lawsuit on Fox and Skip Bayless, rumors began to circulate about LeBron James commenting on the incident. A social media post suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar shared his thoughts on Bayless after his team’s latest loss against the Houston Rockets.

According to the post, LeBron allegedly stated that he had always felt something was “off” about Bayless, which is why he never acknowledged him.

“I always sensed something was off about him, which is why I never gave him any attention. Looks like Skip really is Baeless now,” the post claimed James had said.

LeBron James on Skip Bayless: “I always sensed something was off about him, which is why I never gave him any attention. Looks like Skip really is Baeless now.” (Via @WindhostESPN) pic.twitter.com/LqXfxszWTg — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) January 6, 2025

Verdict: All claims are false. No trustworthy source has backed or verified the claim.

The popular X account @NBACentel is responsible for fueling these rumors. For years, the parody account has been trolling fans by posting fake news stories that appear pretty dramatic. It has imitated the look of the legitimate media outlet – @NBACentral to fool fans more effectively.

With over 55k views and numerous comments believing the post, @NBACentel has successfully duped oblivious fans through their form of satire.

LeBron James, with his 22-year experience in the league, understands the importance of steering clear of controversy. Instead of engaging in a public back-and-forth on such delicate legal matters, he has consistently chosen to stay silent. This includes his decision to avoid responding to Skip Bayless, regardless of the situation.

Bayless has built his career and reputation as one of LeBron’s most popular critics. That’s exactly why the news seemed so appealing to fans.

Despite the constant jabs from the FS1 analyst, Bron has handled the situation well, opting to avoid the drama totally.