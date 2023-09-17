HomeSearch

“Family”: 2 Months After Hyping Carmelo Anthony’s Son, Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Me’arah Poses For Adorable Picture with Knicks Legend

Utathya Ghosh
|Published September 17, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal, Me’arah O’Neal and Carmelo Anthony
Credit: USA TODAY Sports and Twitter

In the realm of social media, Me’arah O’Neal, much like her father, Shaquille O’Neal, uses her platforms to provide glimpses into her life. Recently, Me’arah took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable snapshot of herself with an iconic legend of New York basketball history.

This interaction comes just two months after Me’arah, alongside LeBron James, came together to hype up Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony. This took place during a Nike tournament where LeBron’s team, SFG, played against Phenom United.

Me’arah O’Neal shares photo with Carmelo Anthony

Me’arah’s most recent set of Instagram Stories shared an endearing frame alongside none other than Carmelo Anthony. 

This heartwarming encounter happened during the Nike World Basketball Festival 2023, set in Lincoln Square, Manhattan. 

The accompanying caption, “Familyyyyy,” aptly encapsulates the sentiment that resonated through the lens.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhenInDoubt4242/status/1703515756888039429?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Delving into some basketball history, Carmelo Anthony’s tenure as a Knick left an indelible mark on the franchise. Melo has undoubtedly been one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Despite never winning the coveted NBA championship, his impact on New York and on the next generation of basketball scorers has been incredible. 

Comparatively, Me’arah’s father, Shaquille O’Neal, etched his own monumental legacy. He brought a unique style and presence to the game that few have ever matched. Coupled with his unprecedented size, agility and skillset, Shaq was easily one of the most dominant players in the history of the game.

Shaquille O’Neal crashed Me’arah’s shooting practice

O’Neal is actively involved in shaping his children’s basketball careers, and Me’Arah is certainly no exception. During the Shoot 360 training session that Me’Arah attended alongside former NBA player Moochie Norris, Shaq made an unexpected entrance.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwknPigNZGS/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Despite Shaq’s known struggle with free throws, he not only crashed the session but also beat Moochie Norris in a shootout. However, Me’arah wasn’t so sure about Shaq’s skills. The caption she wrote cheekily suggested that her father may have been cheating!

