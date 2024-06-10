Fans React to Dan Hurley Turning Down Lakers’ Job offer, Believe JJ Redick is Back in the Run

The Los Angeles Lakers fans were drooling at the prospect of landing back-to-back NCAA champion coach, Dan Hurley. The Lakers’ management had offered him a six-year, $70 million deal despite having no experience at the NBA level. This deal would have landed him a top-six spot among the highest-paid coaches, but much to the Lakers’ faithful chagrin, he has denied the offer.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that instead of spearheading the LA Lakers, Hurley preferred to stay with the UConn Huskies and will pursue a three-peat with them.

After a dogged pursuit of Hurley over past weeks, Lakers will regroup and resume bringing in candidates for interviews with hope of hiring a coach by Draft, sources said. James Borrego is expected to remain part of group and Lakers could do their first formal interview with JJ… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2024

Thus, the Lakers are back at the drawing board for the head coach hunt. Wojnarowski added that the franchise might resume pursuing JJ Redick and James Borrego for the position.

While Lakers fans were sulking over the news, some expressed that the Huskies HC did a great job of turning down a job with a lot of toxicity from both the Lakers media and the fans.

Bashing the Lakers media space, a Miami Heat fan wrote, “Turned down a 6Y 70M contract from the lakers so he can enjoy coaching the game he loves without being slandered by the lakers media after every L, smart move honestly.”

Turned down a 6Y 70M contract from the lakers so he can enjoy coaching the game he loves without being slandered by the lakers media after every L, smart move honestly. — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) June 10, 2024

Another voice conveyed that Hurley wasn’t going to bring unwarranted turmoil in his life, writing, “he chose peace in his life”.

he chose peace in his life — eruj (@erujabidi) June 10, 2024

Since JJ Redick was one of the candidates for the job earlier, some felt that the Lakers might pivot to him. One of them wrote, “JJ it is ”.

JJ it is 👌🏽 — Gmanski (@gmanski3) June 10, 2024

While perceiving the news as a death sentence for the Lakers, another fan chimed in, “Damn rip the Lakers are getting JJ after all.”

Damn rip the Lakers are getting JJ after all — joegrower420.eth 🌱 (@joegrower420) June 10, 2024

After a huge anticipation, Hurley has rocked the Lakers’ boat. Their head coach search has become even more complicated after many, including LeBron James, thought that the Huskies HC was the perfect fit for them.

Will JJ Redick rise through the ranks?

In April 2024, shortly after winning consecutive championships with UConn, Dan Hurley went to JJ Redick’s official podcast and explained offensive schemes that brought him glory. LBJ was thoroughly impressed,

“He’s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it”.

He’s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 19, 2024

However, it was not meant to be. Now, the attention has naturally returned to Redick but it may not be feasible. Several analysts have questioned his capabilities to coach a star-studded side in the NBA.

Besides, he is the co-host of the groundbreaking Mind the Game pod with LeBron James. Such a close association has brought charges of favoritism in the veteran locker room. Thus, the Lakers may turn to a more established name in the NBA. However, fans seem convinced that their team will soon finalize the young coach for the next season.