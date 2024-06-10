mobile app bar

Fans React to Dan Hurley Turning Down Lakers’ Job offer, Believe JJ Redick is Back in the Run

Shubham Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Fans React to Dan Hurley Turning Down Lakers' Job offer, Believe JJ Redick is Back in the Run

Dan Hurley and JJ Redick. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers fans were drooling at the prospect of landing back-to-back NCAA champion coach, Dan Hurley. The Lakers’ management had offered him a six-year, $70 million deal despite having no experience at the NBA level. This deal would have landed him a top-six spot among the highest-paid coaches, but much to the Lakers’ faithful chagrin, he has denied the offer.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that instead of spearheading the LA Lakers, Hurley preferred to stay with the UConn Huskies and will pursue a three-peat with them.

Thus, the Lakers are back at the drawing board for the head coach hunt. Wojnarowski added that the franchise might resume pursuing JJ Redick and James Borrego for the position.

While Lakers fans were sulking over the news, some expressed that the Huskies HC did a great job of turning down a job with a lot of toxicity from both the Lakers media and the fans.

Bashing the Lakers media space, a Miami Heat fan wrote, “Turned down a 6Y 70M contract from the lakers so he can enjoy coaching the game he loves without being slandered by the lakers media after every L, smart move honestly.”

Another voice conveyed that Hurley wasn’t going to bring unwarranted turmoil in his life, writing, “he chose peace in his life”.

Since JJ Redick was one of the candidates for the job earlier, some felt that the Lakers might pivot to him. One of them wrote, “JJ it is ”.

While perceiving the news as a death sentence for the Lakers, another fan chimed in, “Damn rip the Lakers are getting JJ after all.”

After a huge anticipation, Hurley has rocked the Lakers’ boat. Their head coach search has become even more complicated after many, including LeBron James, thought that the Huskies HC was the perfect fit for them.

Will JJ Redick rise through the ranks?

In April 2024, shortly after winning consecutive championships with UConn, Dan Hurley went to JJ Redick’s official podcast and explained offensive schemes that brought him glory. LBJ was thoroughly impressed,

He’s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it”.

However, it was not meant to be. Now, the attention has naturally returned to Redick but it may not be feasible. Several analysts have questioned his capabilities to coach a star-studded side in the NBA.

Besides, he is the co-host of the groundbreaking Mind the Game pod with LeBron James. Such a close association has brought charges of favoritism in the veteran locker room. Thus, the Lakers may turn to a more established name in the NBA. However, fans seem convinced that their team will soon finalize the young coach for the next season.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

linkedin-icon

Shubham Singh is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush. He found his passion in Writing when he couldn't fulfil his dream of playing professional basketball. Shubham is obsessed with box scores and also loves to keep track of advanced stats and is, particularly, fond of writing CoreSport analytical pieces. In the league, his all time favorites were 80s Bad Boys, Pistons, while Dennis Rodman and his enthralling rebounding made him love the game more. It also made him realize that the game is much more than fancy scoring and playmaking. Shubham is also a huge fan of cricket and loves to watch all forms of women sports.

Read more from Shubham Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these