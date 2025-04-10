JJ Redick Expresses ‘Disappointment’ Over Luka Doncic’s Singular Failure During Lakers-Mavericks

The prodigal son, Luka Doncic, made his return to Dallas for the first since the most shocking trade in NBA history. Emotions were flying high hours before the tip-off as fans showed up in Luka’s jersey, and countless posters of Luka were seen all around the arena. Right before the game, the Mavs played a Luka tribute video, which had the Slovenian in tears.

Even during the game, the superstar was seen trying to hold back his emotions. But feelings aside, Luka didn’t hold back on any scoring opportunity. However, Luka made one “mistake”, which disappointed his coach.

He dropped 45 points with eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a 112-97 win. Luka shot 16 of 28 from the field and 7 of 10 from the distance in what was a brilliant performance against his former franchise. After the game, JJ Redick joked about how he was disappointed as he wanted to see him drop 50.

As per Dave McMenamin, Redick, with a deadpan delivery, said, “I thought he was going to get 50. … Disappointed.” It’d have been near impossible for Redick to be anything but proud of the way Luka played tonight. With the postseason approaching, this is the rhythm he’d want his star player to be in.

A deadpan JJ Redick: “I thought he was going to get 50. … Disappointed” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2025

Redick and Luka share a great relationship, which dates back to before his coaching tenure. When the current Lakers HC used to host one of the most popular sports podcasts in the world, The Old Man & The Three, Luka was a guest on his pod. For a brief period in 2021, they were both a part of the Dallas Mavericks franchise as well.

At the post-game presser, Redick heaped praise on Luka for his ability to show up on big nights. He said, “His ability to then go perform, lights turn on, he’s teary-eyed still as we walk out on the court for the tip ball. To have the emotional resolve to then put on that kind of performance, it’s superhuman.”

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick on Luka Doncic’s performance: “The moment with the tribute video and him sitting by himself and getting to actually live that and live in the moment and allowing himself to be vulnerable…His ability to then go perform, lights turn on,… pic.twitter.com/sJW8f8diL3 — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) April 10, 2025

Redick was also touched by the Mavs’ tribute for their former player. Despite having such strong emotional moments right before tip-off, Luka didn’t allow his game to be affected by any of it for a second.