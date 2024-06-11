Fans React to LeBron James’ Extremely Positive Review of Will Smith’s Latest ‘Bad Boys’ Film

LeBron James seems to have his hands in every possible industry that comes to one’s mind. From owning soccer teams to running a movie production house, James’ portfolio paints him to be a financial wizard. Recently, James even dipped his foot in the movie review space, choosing to be a critic for Will Smith’s newly released movie, Bad Boys 4.

James on Monday took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer an impromptu review of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” which arrived in theatres last Friday. James took the weekend to see the film, and he loved what he saw. He said the movie is “so damn good,” and the chemistry between Lawrence and Smith is as good as ever.

Movie is SOOO DAMN GOOD!! The cinematography is INSANE! Will and Marty Mar connection is undefeated! Action packed, funny as hell and simply just a great watch! https://t.co/zVrIhOZV60 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 10, 2024

While James gave the Will Smith production a stellar review, fans aren’t buying James’s feedback one bit. Some fans even went so far as to accuse James of promoting the film in the guise of reviewing it. One X user hilariously called out LeBron for his antics, commenting under James X’s post, “LeMovieReviewer.”

LeMovieReviewer — BarnesMuse (@MuseBarnes) June 10, 2024

While another fan hinted at James being on Smith’s payroll, commenting under LeBron’s post, he said, “Deposit recieved? ”

Deposit received? — Don (@Opresii) June 10, 2024

Closing out the roast was a user who brutally insulted James for his pretentious and attention-grabbing antics, reminding everyone how James once pretended to read Malcolm X’s biography for the clicks. The comment further read,

“Def easier to watch a movie than to read Malcolm X. Feel this to be an honest and reliable review. Thank you, Mr James. Hope Cancun’s treating you well sir.”

Def easier to watch a movie than to read Malcolm X. Feel this to be an honest and reliable review. Thank you Mr James. Hope cancun’s treating you well sir. pic.twitter.com/r7B1CFW28F — IsaacA3 (@a3_isaac) June 10, 2024

Despite the backlash James received from fans, his review of Smith’s new movie sure keeps in line with the numbers at the Box office, as the movie has been declared a resounding success worldwide.

Bad Boys does well despite the disparagement by LeBron James’s detractors

Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die jolted the battered summer box office back to life with a better-than-expected domestic opening of $56 million and $104.6 million globally. Moreover, it puts Will Smith on the road to a career comeback two years after the infamous Oscars slap.

The previous installment of the series also did similar numbers and ended up grossing north of half a billion dollars in global sales. While it’s important to note that COVID-19 had a lot to do with those numbers, it’s still conceivable that the fourth installment in the franchise will follow suit.