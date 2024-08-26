Tom Brady vs Will Smith: E1 Boat Racing Rivalry Heats Up as the GOAT Asks Smith to “Talk After the Final Round”

Tom Brady might be a champion on the football field, but he’s facing some competition from Will Smith in the world of E1 Series racing. After Smith’s ‘Westbrook Racing’ team clinched a victory in Italy, the actor couldn’t resist stirring up some friendly competition with the NFL legend.

Advertisement

Despite Team Brady dominating the qualifiers, Smith’s crew managed to snag the win. With the final round looming, the “Man In Black” decided to turn up the heat.

Smith FaceTimed Brady to deliver a personal warning: “What’s up, man? We’re both in the finals, yessir!” Smith began, acknowledging Brady’s team’s impressive run. But he was quick to add, “You’ve had a nice little run up there at the No.1 spot, you know, ‘cuz I’ve been at work.”

The actor made it clear – now that he’s focused on racing, Brady’s winning streak might be in jeopardy. Smith didn’t stop there, playfully reminding Brady of their long-standing rivalry:

“I’ve lived my entire childhood with you beating my teams and damn it, we’re not doing that as me an adult,”

The NFL legend, ever the competitor, fired back with a grin, “You already know how it feels, so I’m just going to keep it right where it has been.”

The exchange ended in laughter, with Brady later sharing the interaction on his social media, captioning it, “Let’s talk after the final round @willsmith.”

E1 Boat Racing Rivalry Heats Up as Tom Brady Asks Will Smith to “Talk After the Final Round”#E1 #BoatRacing #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/kpHdMFUuR7 — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) August 26, 2024

Lucas Ordonez and Sara Price, racing for Smith’s Westbrook Racing team, captured their first victory in the E1 Series powerboat championship. This win puts them in a strong position to challenge for the title as the series heads into the final round of the season and gave Smith enough ammunition to mock Brady.

Smith gloats as Team Brady loses at Lake Como

Smith just couldn’t contain his excitement after ‘Westbrook Racing’ pulled off an upset against Brady’s favored team. He took to social media again, sharing a video of himself and his drivers celebrating their victory. The actor couldn’t resist a little gloating, captioning the post, “We Won!!! Sorry ’bout that, @tombrady – My Bad.”

Brady, never one to back down from a challenge, responded in the comments. “Until the next time ☠️ I’m happy for you! Enjoy it while it lasts because we are coming for ur a$$,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Brady’s involvement in E1 racing isn’t new. In July 2023, he made waves by becoming an investor and team owner in the series, joining a roster of high-profile athletes and celebrities. The 2024 season marks the inaugural run of this electric boat racing league.