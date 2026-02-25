mobile app bar

Fans Troll Luka Doncic Over His Hypothetical WWE Theme Song

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Who doesn’t imagine doing a WWE entrance? It’s almost a canon event, imagining oneself walking down the ramp to a banger theme song with thousands cheering on and Luka Doncic is no different. The problem is, his choice is so bad that the fan base cannot help but ridicule him.

Doncic revealed what his entrance theme would be in a Lakers media video and he chose “Miki, Milane”, sung by Vera Matovic, a Serbian singer. Surely, it’s not a bad song, but the NBA community cannot believe it’d be his preferred WWE theme.

Doncic, in the video, urged fans to look up for the song on YouTube. Hilariously, the man also ended up dancing to the song.

 

Fans immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) and began trolling the Lakers star. One fan wrote, “never let him get to the aux cord.”

It seems as though basketball fans would not trust Doncic with his music taste. “It’s hard to find anyone with worse music taste than Luka,” another added.

The general consensus could be summed up in just two words though — of course. It appears as though no one was surprised Doncic chose that particular song as his hypothetical entrance theme. Would that strike fear into the hearts of the likes of The Undertaker or John Cena? Likely, no.

How Doncic made “Miki Milane” famous

There could be other reasons behind Doncic choosing this particular song, despite potentially foreseeing the ridicule. After all, he had a role to play in it being so famous in Eastern Europe.

The song was used in a commercial that featured Doncic, and considering how popular he is in the region, it blew up.

At the end of the day, the jokes are just that — jokes. Doncic knows it’s the game that matters more than the song, at least in his sport. So he won’t really care.

But truly, if he were a WWE superstar, he’d have to choose something entirely different. Triple H would insist on it.

