59-year-old Michael Jordan challenged Magic Johnson ‘publicly’ to a 1v1 during NBA’s 75th-anniversary celebrations

Michael Jordan vs Magic Johnson – A battle in the 80s, a frenemy relationship now.

Michael Jordan will be competitive even on his rocking chair – he will always take everything personally. MJ is that type of guy who in a nursing home would flex on his competition about how he managed to drink water without spilling it. So when the legends from the opposite conferences met face to face during the 75th-anniversary celebrations, things were sure to get heated.

Magic Johnson was his usual giggly self when they both met during the photoshoot. But MJ had a mean mug on him still. The pain of losing to the Lakers in his early years still haunts him to this day, probably. Magic was THAT guy before Jordan took over, so beating him would always be at the top of his mind.

MJ was raring to go, throwing down the gauntlet in front of everybody. It almost looked like he was wearing his old jersey underneath the suit, and all he had to do was switch out his shoes. Dwyane Wade was all smiles, waiting to see that match-up happen, almost breaking his neck and turning to see who would do what. Gary Payton was ready to instigate, just like himself on the court!

Michael Jordan has nothing left to prove in the world of sports – yet his competitive self cannot sit still

Having won 6 championships, MJ has nothing left to prove to the NBA or anyone else. Two separate 3-peats in a decade is nothing to be scoffed at, and Jordan retired knowing he was a legend. Yet, decades of competitive spirit cannot be quashed so easily, so he still goes strong. If the Last Dance showed us anything, it was that Michael Jordan always took things personally.

Jordan would still like to play the game, even though he is almost a senior citizen now. He would probably do better than most bench players too, especially on his team. They could use some scoring, and feeds from LaMelo Ball could be exciting. Right now he’s living his life playing golf, but knowing him, he’s betting life savings on each hole he makes.

What will the billionaire do next, we have to wait and see. But he will do things the most competitively, that is for sure.

