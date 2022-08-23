Basketball

59-year-old Michael Jordan challenged Magic Johnson ‘publicly’ to a 1v1 during NBA’s 75th-anniversary celebrations

59-year-old Michael Jordan challenged Magic Johnson 'publicly' to a 1v1 during NBA's 75th-anniversary celebrations
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
Former Ferrari driver believes 103 GP winner Lewis Hamilton won't return to winning streak
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
59-year-old Michael Jordan challenged Magic Johnson 'publicly' to a 1v1 during NBA's 75th-anniversary celebrations
59-year-old Michael Jordan challenged Magic Johnson ‘publicly’ to a 1v1 during NBA’s 75th-anniversary celebrations

Michael Jordan vs Magic Johnson – A battle in the 80s, a frenemy relationship now.…