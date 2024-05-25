“Far Better Perimeter Shooter”: Isiah Thomas Breaks Down How Anthony Edwards Is Dissimilar to Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas recently chimed in with his take on the ongoing Anthony Edwards–Michael Jordan comparisons. According to several analysts and past legends of the game, there is an uncanny resemblance between the two shooting guards’ style of play and even mental makeup. However, Thomas highlighted certain traits between the two that distinctly separated Edwards from the realm of Jordan.

During his appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the Detroit Pistons legend claimed that Edwards’ perimeter game is significantly better than MJ’s. On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls superstar was a superior player in the paint.

“They’re excellent athletes in terms of jumping. But in terms of their games, their games aren’t similar to me. Edwards, at this age, is a far better perimeter shooter. But Jordan had that, at the 22-23 age, he was a far more better driver and getting to the basket and finishing around the rim. Now, Edwards has been spectacular around the rim when he gets there. But Jordan, his first couple of years, lived in the paint,” IT said.

Thomas’ pointers basically indicate the evolution of the game of basketball over time. Another indication of such a change, as Zeke pointed out, was that Ant trusts his teammates more than Jordan did at that age.

“Edwards has a perimeter game that complements his inside game… He will trust his teammates a lot more than Jordan did in his early stages. That’s not a knock on any one of them, but just because they both jump high doesn’t mean that they are the same players,” Thomas added.

“Just because they both jump high, doesn’t mean they’re the same players” Naismith Hall of Famer @IsiahThomas shares his perspective with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 on the Jordan and Edwards comparison pic.twitter.com/1nZlaWvaUB — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 24, 2024

Despite IT’s past issues with Jordan, this seemed like a pretty balanced take from him. However, there are certain things that may indicate a contrary view.

During their first four seasons in the league, Ant (4.1) has recorded significantly fewer assists than MJ (5.3) did(per Basketball Reference). Moreover, the differences in MJ and Edwards’ game that IT pointed out are more a testament to changing times than a difference in style. Jordan would probably have a similar game as the Ant-Man if he played today.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards has tried putting an end to the comparisons with Michael Jordan recently. However, these comparisons have only gained more traction with time.

Even legends like Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal have contributed to the narrative.

KG and Shaq believe Edwards is the modern era’s Michael Jordan

Edwards’ breakout performance in the 2022-2023 season resulted in comparisons with Michael Jordan. Shaquille O’Neal was the first individual from the NBA community to agree with the narrative. The TNT analyst made his opinions known through several social media posts.

Kevin Garnett also chimed in on the conversation. At first, the Big Ticket claimed that the Wolves’ guard reminded him of a rookie MJ. Later, KG changed his stance, referring to the combo guard as a prime 1988 version of Jordan.

Since his meteoric rise in performance, Ant has gone from being a top 10 guard in the league to being touted as the future face of the NBA. Due to his game and off-court aura, a majority of the basketball world believes that Edwards will be the perfect player for LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant to pass on the baton to.