“F*ck Kevin Durant”: Rapper With a Cult Following Cursed Phoenix Suns Superstar in 2011 Until Stephen Curry Helped Lift it 5 Years Later

Back in 2011, a curious incident unfolded in the world of hip-hop that had a surprising effect on the basketball court. It involved an underground rapper with a devoted following, Lil B, also known as the BASEDGOD, and one of the NBA’s brightest stars, Kevin Durant. Lil B, who has a “cult following,” placed a curse on Durant after the basketball player made some disparaging remarks about his music, according to Frank Michael Smith’s Twitter account. The result was a remarkable five-year period during which Durant couldn’t clinch an NBA championship. The strange tale takes an unexpected turn when Durant joined forces with Stephen Curry in 2016, leading to the eventual lifting of the curse.

Kevin Durant has never been shy about expressing his opinions, often using Twitter as his preferred platform for venting. In 2011, he didn’t hold back his dislike for Lil B’s music, which sparked a series of events that would have an astonishing impact on Durant’s career.

Kevin Durant and the Lil B Curse Situation

In 2011, after hearing Kevin Durant dismiss his music, Lil B took offense and challenged the basketball star to a one-on-one match. When Durant ignored him, Lil B decided to take matters into his own hands and placed a curse on him, preventing him from winning an NBA championship. Lil B released a scathing diss track titled “F*CK KEVIN DURANT,” which further fueled the feud between the two.

The curse seemed to have an eerie power behind it. As Durant’s career progressed, his teams came close to the championship but repeatedly fell short, most notably when his Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 3-1 lead in the Conference Finals, leaving fans stunned.

Lil B wrote:

“KEVIN DURANT WILL NEVER WIN THE TITLE AFTER HE SAID “LIL B” IS A WACK RAPPER, “THE BASEDGODS CURSE” #THEBASEDGODSCURSE ON DURANT – Lil B”

Lil B took delight in claiming credit for Durant’s misfortunes. His words became a source of fascination for basketball fans and hip-hop enthusiasts alike. However, in 2016, an unexpected twist occurred that would change the trajectory of Durant’s career forever. Lil B announced on social media that he was lifting the curse.

This decision came as Durant made a life-changing move by joining Lil B’s hometown squad, the Golden State Warriors, and forming a formidable partnership with Stephen Curry.

Durant’s Golden Partnership with Stephen Curry

After joining forces with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant finally got the championship taste he had been longing for. Together, they led the Golden State Warriors to two NBA titles, in 2017 and 2018, solidifying their place as one of the most dominant duos in basketball history.

Since then, Durant has not managed to secure another ring, despite his undeniable talent and skill. The story of Lil B’s curse and its subsequent lifting continues to be a fascinating tale of how the worlds of hip-hop and sports can intersect in mysterious ways.

In conclusion, the curious saga of the curse placed on Kevin Durant by the rapper Lil B in 2011 kept the basketball superstar from winning an NBA championship for five years. However, the curse was lifted after Durant teamed up with Stephen Curry in 2016, resulting in two championship victories for the Golden State Warriors. This peculiar chapter in sports and music history serves as a reminder that sometimes the most unexpected events can shape the destinies of our favorite athletes.