“Feared Andrew Toney More Than Michael Jordan”: ‘Boston Strangler’ Had Celtics Stars More Frightened Than The 6x Champion

The rivalry between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics in the early and mid-’80s was one for the history books. Several role players in those teams had turned into stars, given the incredibly high status accorded to this matchup. One of those stars was the Sixers shooting guard, Andrew Toney. Celtics legend Danny Ainge once claimed that Toney, dubbed the ‘Boston Strangler,’ was more feared than Michael Jordan when it came to playing against him.

Michael Jordan’s arrival in the league was much after these historic rivalries started seemingly subsiding. Though the 6-time champion heralded a new era for the league, that doesn’t mean he did not get a taste of the good old NBA competition. Facing the Celtics in six playoff games between 1986 and 1987, Jordan’s Bulls lost all of those six games. However, MJ did leave a mark during those games. In Game 2 of the 1986 first-round playoffs, Jordan dropped 63 points, setting a post-season scoring record. However, despite Jordan’s contributions, the Bulls were overwhelmed by Larry Bird and co. in double overtime for 135-131.

Boston Celtics legend Danny Ainge claims Andrew Toney to be more feared than Michael Jordan

There is a good reason why many players regarded Andrew Toney as the ‘Boston Strangler’ back in the day. The Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard was drafted as an 8th overall pick in the 1980 NBA draft and helped the Sixers win their third and last NBA title in 1983.

Alongside Dr. J, Moses Malone, Bobby Jones, and Maurice Cheeks, Toney was averaging 20 points per game. When Pat Williams once asked Celtics guard Danny Ainge of which player worried him the most during playoffs, Ainge promptly replied it was Andrew Toney who used to keep him awake in the night. In NB80’s Episode 1- ‘Magic vs. Bird, Ainge made a remark that put Toney in comparison with Michael Jordan.

“Feared Andrew Toney even more than Michael Jordan.”

Indeed, Andrew Toney knew how to strike fear among the Celtics players and audiences at the Boston Garden. He made lofting 20-ft daggers up on Celtics as easy as a cakewalk. Many former players, including Larry Bird, affirm the great levels Andrew Toney pushed the Celtics to compete during matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Andrew Toney retired at 30, forced by injuries

Andrew Toney was having a rather fairy-tale-like career with his increasing prowess each season. However, this progress was cut short when he incurred career-ending chronic foot injuries. Initially, the Sixers were in disbelief that Toney was hurting through these injuries. However, later it was revealed that the Boston Strangler was playing with stress fractures on both feet. All of such instances caused several years of bitterness between the Sixers front office and Toney.

These injuries made Andrew Toney’s career last for only seven seasons. The Boston Strangler last stepped on the Hardwood in 1988, retiring at the early age of 30. It’s quite sad how a Sixers legend’s potential Hall of Fame career was ruined because of a lack of attention to an injury. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia fans and Boston loyalists would never forget the impact of Andrew Toney in their teams’ historic rivalry.