Fearful of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 10-23 Nights, Celtics Legend Feels Relief over Damian Lillard Bucks Acquisition

The Portland Trail Blazers finalized a trade deal for Damian Lillard at last, messing up the equations of hierarchy in the league. In a move that involved three teams, the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Lillard to get Giannis Antetokounmpo a much-needed running mate. Famous Boston Celtics faithful, Brian Scalabrine, recently joined several other analysts who believe that the addition of Dame was a great move for the Bucks. Specifically, the 45-year-old thinks Dame can carry a lot of the offensive load on the nights when Antetokounmpo is struggling from the free throw line.

Damian Lillard received an extremely warm reception during his visit to the Fiserv Forum. The fans are well aware of the sharpshooter’s worth and the attributes he can bring to the table. Giannis Antetokounmpo also welcomed his new teammate. Wasting no time after the details of the deal were announced, the Greek Freak made Dame aware of his goals for the upcoming season in a text message: “Let’s get this f**king championship”.

Brian Scalabrine claims that Damian Lillard is a great fit for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Boston Celtics were among the few teams who were rumored to be in the race to acquire Damian Lillard. Despite the Celtics failing to land Dame, Brian Scalabrine, who played 5 seasons in Boston, appreciated the Bucks’ move.

According to Scalabrine, the 6ft 2” guard will be able to improve the team offensively. Speaking about the importance of great offense during a Championship run, the 2008 NBA Champ lauded the Bucks for their latest acquisition. During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA radio, Scalabrine said,

“Milwaukee’s problem at times was like if Giannis is going 10-23 from the free throw line, they need a better offensive player and that’s what they got out of the deal. That’s why they gave up three first-round picks and that’s why they gave up their beloved point guard.

They got the offensive player that Giannis needs. A guy that can absolutely carry the load… Offensively, the Bucks took a major, major step forward. And at the margins, when you are trying to win a Championship and you are in a gruelling series with the Celtics or the Heat or whoever, you gotta score. Damian Lillard provides that for the team. So, it’s a great move for the Bucks.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s awful shooting from the foul line is nothing new. The 7ft star knocked down merely 64.5% of his free throws this past campaign. On the other hand, Lillard is one of the most clutch shooters in the entire league. Apart from changing his gears in the final moments of the game, the seven-time All-Star is also an 89.5% free throw shooter.

In many ways, Dame is the perfect fit for Giannis. Additionally, with the Bucks also managing to retain Khris Middleton, the forward can assist the two superstars by playing the perfect third-option role.

Dame didn’t waste any time getting some shots up

Several fans were waiting outside Fiserv Forum in order to welcome their newest superstar. Dame received a warm reception as he headed into the arena. After meeting up with his new teammates, Lillard also obliged the fans with some photos and autographs.

As soon as the formalities concluded, Dame wasted no time before getting some shots up. Putting on the Bucks gear for the first time, the 33-year-old spent a significant amount of time on the practice courts.