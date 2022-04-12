"The whole Frank Vogel-Los Angeles Lakers situation is frightening... It's so cringe!": Warriors' Draymond Green gives his opinion on the Lakers scapegoating their Head Coach

Draymond Green gives his take on the Frank Vogel situation and how the Los Angeles Lakers firing him is not good for the league

The 2021-22 NBA regular season came to an end last night. All 30 teams played their 82nd game of the season. The standings at the end of the season are frankly not quite what one would have charted before the season.

The Brooklyn Nets were favorites to win the title when the season started. Currently, they’re in the play-in games, still fighting their way to the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to win the West. They’re not even in the Top 10 teams of the Conference!

After the Lakers beat the Nuggets in OT last night, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Frank Vogel has coached his final games as the Lakers’ Head Coach.

Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that’s expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell ESPN. Lakers’ search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

Draymond Green gives his opinion on the Frank Vogel situation

On the latest episode of his podcast, Draymond Green did not hold back his opinions on Frank Vogel getting fired.

“I think the way that it’s turned out now […] as a player or coach, you see that, it’s a bit frightening… You then put yourself in those shoes and you’re like, ‘Will I be treated like that?’ And it’s not just the Los Angeles Lakers. I think that happens all over the course of sports.”

“You look at it, as a player or a coach, you cringe” 😬 —@Money23Green on the shambolic Vogel-Lakers divorce pic.twitter.com/g5aOMKNImT — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 11, 2022

Draymond isn’t wrong. Coach Vogel worked with what he had. He had three superstars, one of whom missed more than half the season. The other two are both ball-dominant and the team lacked floor spacing.

In his three years with the Lakers, Frank Vogel led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship and took them to the playoffs last season. This was the worst season they’ve had under his watch, and frankly, injuries and roster have a huge role to play in the same.

The Lakers scapegoating their Head Coach for their troubles this season doesn’t make sense and goes to show how the NBA, despite how much they try to portray it as a family, is just a business.