“Stephen Curry for MVP!”: Warriors’ superstar gets yet more MVP chants as he explodes for 20 points in the 4th Quarter, leads the Dubs over the Cavaliers

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry receives MVP chants on the road yet again as he leads the Warriors past the Cavs

The Golden State Warriors register their second straight road win, as they took down the Cavs 104-89. The Cavs, who had been sensational in the first 3 quarters, could not keep up with the storm that hit them in the 4th. The storm’s name? Stephen Curry. The Cavaliers held the Warriors to 17 points in the 3rd, a quarter which is known to be the best for the Dubs. After 3 quarters, the Dubs trailed by 13 points, at 68-81. However, the 4th quarter was a different story. The Warriors outscored the Cavs 36-8, to register a 15 point win.

Starting the 4th quarter, Curry knew exactly what needed to be done. He started the quarter off with 3 straight triples.

Steph caught fire in the fourth quarter 🔥 20 pts | 4 3pm pic.twitter.com/SP43rxU8Aj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 19, 2021

Curry ended the night with 40 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. He did so while shooting 9/16 from deep.

Stephen Curry gets MVP chants yet again

The Cleveland crowd is no stranger to Steph. After having played 4 Finals in a row, the Cavs and Warriors know each other well. After Steph had his explosion in the 4th frame, the Cavaliers crowd couldn’t help but appreciate his greatness.

During the final minutes of the game, the crowd in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Arena started chanting MVP for Steph.

MVP chants for Stephen Curry in Cleveland — Antonin (@antonin_org) November 19, 2021

This is the second time on this road trip when Steph has gotten MVP chants. He received the same chants over Kevin Durant and James Harden in Barclays Center as well.

Stephen Curry has gotten MVP chants in Oakland, New York, and Cleveland. They know. MVP — capo (@missionarymelo) November 19, 2021

With 9 triples this game, Stephen Curry now has become the only player to register 400+ 3s in a calendar year. The Warriors would like to carry the positives from tonight as they head to Detroit to face the Pistons for the final game of their road trip tomorrow.