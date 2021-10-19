Basketball

“Feel worse when I play low minutes”: LeBron James is adamant he won’t ‘load manage’ this season to save his body from injury

LeBron James
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"I hope that ain't your girl next to you, cause she's filming me!": Times when LeBron James silenced his hecklers with savage comebacks
Next Article
"Chris Paul was supposed to help Deandre Ayton secure his bag, but instead he just filled his own?!": Kendrick Perkins accuses the Point God for not helping the 2018 #1 Pick secure a contract extension
NBA Latest Post
"Chris Paul was supposed to help Deandre Ayton secure his bag, but instead he just filled his own?!": Kendrick Perkins accuses the Point God for not helping the 2018 #1 Pick secure a contract extension
“Chris Paul was supposed to help Deandre Ayton secure his bag, but instead he just filled his own?!”: Kendrick Perkins accuses the Point God for not helping the 2018 #1 Pick secure a contract extension

ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins accuses Chris Paul of not stepping up and helping Deandre Ayton…