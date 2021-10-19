“Isiah Thomas faces the heat of NBA fans for his recent tweet involving the top 50 NBA players”: Twitterati slams the two-time NBA champion for giving himself too much credit

Pistons legend Isiah Thomas was recently at the wrath of some NBA fans for claiming he was the only top 50 player to win back-to-back championships without a top 50 player as his teammate.

Widely regarded as a top 5 point guard of all-time, Isiah Thomas won back-to-back championships with the Detroit Pistons. Zeke headed the Pistons during their bad boys’ era, winning Finals MVP in 1990. Isiah had beaten the likes of Magic Johnson and Clyde Drexler in the NBA Finals.

The Hall of Famer never shies away from speaking his mind, whether it’s stating that he endured more pain than MJ during their playing days in the NBA or calling LeBron James the GOAT. The twelve-time All-Star is known to make controversial statements.

Recently, Isiah, made yet another controversial statement saying he was the only top 50 player to win back-to-back championships without a top 50 player as his teammate.

However, NBA fans would slam Zeke for his statements, pointing out that he had probably not heard of the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. A Twitter user would later mention that Isiah was referring to the top 50 NBA player list that had come out in 1996, the time the Black Mamba made his debut.

Isiah Thomas faces the heat on Twitter.

Though the veteran point guard might have been right facts-wise, the Twitterati slammed him for ignoring teammate Joe Dumars, who won Finals MVP for the Pistons in 1989. Many Twitter users targeted Isiah for ignoring Kobe Bryant.



However, Zeke was referring to the 1996 list of top 50 NBA players. At the time, Kobe had just made his pro basketball debut.

Yet wasnt a 2x FMVP. You had plenty of help. You gotta be the most insecure player of all time. Joe Dumars – FMVP ’89

Dennis Rodman – Back to Back DPOY ’90, ’91

Chuck Daly – HOF Coach Can’t wait to see your tears when Rodman is on the Top 75. — BossHogg (@6Hogg6) October 16, 2021

Lol no you are not pic.twitter.com/ItGpwqRiTP — Eduardo (@Imgoingbacktob1) October 16, 2021

Why are people struggling with understanding this? These were the NBA’s picks for the top 50 players of all time (at the time). There’s Isiah and no other Pistons teammate, nor Kobe. His statement is valid. pic.twitter.com/aDTc4cEr3s — Dez Walker (@Dez_Walker) October 17, 2021

Kobe was a rookie in 1996, genius. pic.twitter.com/u0PyA7Ja2v — John Kuperman (@JohnKuperman) October 17, 2021

Your teammate who won an Finals MVP in 89 (Joe Dumars) deserves better 27-2-6-1-0 on 58%-87% shooting in 89 Finals That year the pistons had 2 AllDef1 players too (Dumars & Rodman) That year Dumars also tied you in MVP voting — sports talk (@rsandns) October 16, 2021

Yeah, i’m sure the 39 FG% he shot from the field against the Bulls in 1988, 1989, 1990 and 1991 was really intimidating. — G.W.J the Conqueror (@5mintillZeitnot) October 16, 2021

An interesting fact here is about fans failing to understand that Zeke was stating facts. The veteran point guard was right when it came to the reality. Probably the fans didn’t like the former Finals MVP being too proud of himself.