“I hope Kyrie gets vaccinated because I love to see him play basketball”: NBA commissioner Adam Silver breaks his silence on the Nets stars’ anti-vaccination controversy

Commissioner Adam Silver has finally broken his silence on the whole Kyrie Irving fiasco. Silver believes that the former champion should take the vaccine though against his wishes. The commissioner wants to see the Brooklyn Nets play at their full strength.

The uncertainty over Irving looms with only a few hours left for the 2021-22 season to kick off. Recently, the Nets organization had publicly stated not allowing Irving to participate in a part-time capacity. Reportedly, set to make $34M this season, Irving could end up losing most of it.

The Nets front office has refused to grant Irving an extension in light of his recent actions. Some of the major cities in the USA have come up with a strict mandate regarding COVID-19 vaccination. These cities include New York and San Francisco that would not allow their players to practice or play home games if not vaccinated.

Recently, while addressing the media ahead of the 2021-22 season, NBA commissioner Adam Silver would talk about the controversies surrounding the Nets star.

In a recently conducted virtual press conference, commissioner Adam Silver finally broke his silence on the Kyrie Irving anti-vaccination controversy. Silver hopes that the seven-time All-Star agrees to adhere to the health and safety protocols of New York.

“Frankly, I hope that Kyrie, despite how strongly he feels about the vaccination, ultimately decides to get vaccinated, because I’d love to see him play basketball this season, and I’d love to see the Brooklyn Nets have their full complement of players on the floor,” Silver said.

Silver spoke about 96% of the NBA players being vaccinated, hoping Irving follows suit. The commissioner has always been an advocate of the players, wanting their best interests. In the Irving situation as well, he wants the Nets star to play basketball this season.

The commissioner added how much he enjoys watching Irving play. Silver wants to see the Brooklyn Nets play at their full strength as they are considered the favorites to win the chip this upcoming season.

With the commissioner breaking his silence, one can only hope that Irving agrees to take the jab. The Nets star is a treat to watch, mesmerizing everyone with his razzle and dazzle on the court.