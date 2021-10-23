“Finally, the league has a coach who can shut down Luka Doncic”: John Hollinger takes a shot at Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd

The Atheltic writer John Hollinger takes a dig at Mavericks coach Jason Kidd after getting dominated by the Hawks in their season opener.

The Dallas Mavericks got off to a horrible start in their season opener, getting destroyed by Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 113-87. The team from Dallas arrived at State Farm Arena, hoping to start life under new Head Coach Jason Kidd with a victory.

However, it did not go as planned for the visitors. The Mavericks were only able to score about 90 points, playing like a shell of themselves. Luka Doncic didn’t have the best night, posting only 18-points, while Kristaps Porzingis added 11. Though it is only one game, head coach Jason Kidd is on the hot seat.

The Athletic’s senior writer John Hollinger had certain things to say about Jason Kidd following the game, taking a big shot at the former All-Star guard. Almost all coaches have found it hard to stop Luka Doncic. Hollinger said the only man who can stop Luka is his own coach itself.

Finally the league has a coach who can shut down Luka Doncic — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) October 22, 2021

Just in typical NBA Twitter fashion, some agreed while some disagreed with this take. Personally, it is a bit harsh and an overreaction as it’s been only one game.

What to expect from Jason Kidd and his Dallas Mavericks this season?

Jason Kidd arrived in Dallas to replace long-time Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle. Not many people were happy with this new appointment. Kidd has a reputation for working and developing young talents as he did with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.

As a result, the Mavs front office and fans will hope he works the same magic with the likes of Luka Doncic. The former All-Star was an elite point guard in his prime. The Mavs faithful will pray he can pass on some of those skills to superstar guard Doncic.

Kidd needs to get the players on the same page as him. Once that happens, this team will be a threat to the rest of the West. Sure, the Mavericks may not be stacked like some of the super teams in the league. However, they do have something other teams don’t have: Luka Doncic. Additionally, if Kristaps Porzingis plays with his back to the basket and does not camp near the 3-point line, the Mavericks will be a dangerous team this season.

Mavericks fans shall have to wait to see how Kidd puts his fingerprint on this team, and whether it will be successful. However, we know one thing for sure, they are going to be a fun team to watch.