“Kristaps Porzingis will touch superstar levels along with Luka Doncic this season!”: Why the player’s healthy offseason could be massive for the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis could be back on the path of becoming an NBA superstar again

Kristaps Porzingis isn’t a name that is being talked about by many in the NBA community right now. And frankly, that is understandable.

At the end of the day, the former Knicks man’s performances during the last postseason were less than stellar. Often times, he simply became a big man that could neither shoot, nor play on the inside. Simply put, he was the closest thing to useless an NBA player could ever be on the court.

So again, it only makes sense for the Unicorn to not be getting a lot of attention right now. However, what if we told you that things are about to change very, very soon?

Here is why we believe you need to keep your eyes on Kristaps Porzingis during this season.

Why Kristaps Porzingis could take that superstar leap during this season

Now, we know you have your doubts surrounding this man. And to be fair to you, you’re right to not trust a player blindly after multiple seasons filled with mediocrity and injuries. But the thing is, there have been some massive changes in the man’s situation that no one is really paying attention to.

Firstly, take a look at Porzingis’s Instagram post below.

The caption here is what we need to pay attention to.

Headed into this past offseason, the man put this post up, making bold statements about what his future holds. And those kinds of words only come from athletes who have a chip on their shoulder and are ready to put the work in

More importantly, though, this is the first time in a long time that the man has had a healthy offseason. This allows players to not only heal further from their previous injuries but also build some confidence in their bodies again. And for a big man like Porzingis having even that tad bit more confidence in his knees could make a massive difference.

Now, we still do think that Luka Doncic will be the best player on this team. But, if the man can stay healthy, and keep working, we could see the Dallas Mavericks take a massive stride forward.

And we for one, can’t wait to see it in action.

