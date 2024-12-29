“Find an Alley and Fight for Free”: Suns Legend Backs Ryan Dunn’s ‘$5000’ Take on Not Getting Involved in Fights

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) reacts with an apparent injury against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The last game between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks witnessed chaos when a fight broke out on the floor. Jusuf Nurkic, Naji Marshall, and P.J. Washington were involved in the scuffle and were ejected from the game immediately. While this was happening, Suns rookie Ryan Dunn was seen trying to de-escalate the situation.

Advertisement

After the game, he was asked why he took a pacifist approach instead of joining in on the action to defend his teammate. Dunn gave a clever reply, which was recently co-signed by Suns legend Eddie Johnson on X.

The 21-year-old had said, “I’m a rookie, I don’t got enough money to be getting fined $5,000 so I can’t throw a punch.”

Johnson was highly impressed by Dunn’s maturity. He said that a fight on the floor isn’t worth the trouble it brings. And if players are interested in fighting, they can choose to call each other out and get to it where there are no rules. He wrote, “I love Ryan’s honesty and he is right. Not worth it. Call each other in the summer and find an alley and fight for free.”

I love Ryan’s honesty and he is right. Not worth it. Call each other in the summer and find an alley and fight for free. 😊 https://t.co/Tzu9jQAo5c — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) December 28, 2024

Dunn was proven right once the final verdict came in from the league. While he only feared for a $5000 fine, his teammate and the two Mavs players lost a lot more than that. All three players are suspended without pay. Nurkic was handed a three-game suspension without pay, which will cost him $375,000.

Mavs forward Marshall, who also had direct involvement in the fight, has been given a four-game suspension from the league and he will get a $236,453 hit for the same. Washington, who was booked for “escalating the on-court altercation,” has received a one-game suspension and will lose $89,080 for the same.

Phoenix Suns big Jusuf Nurkic's three-game suspension amount: $375,000. Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall's four-game suspension amount: $236,453. Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington's one-game suspension amount: $89,080. #Suns #MFFL pic.twitter.com/PIx4vDghh6 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 28, 2024

In July of this year, Dunn signed a four-year, $12,998,353 rookie scale contract with the Suns. His average annual salary is $3,249,588, but for the 2024-25 season, he will make a base salary of $2,530,800. A massive fine on this salary would’ve done more damage as compared to an on-court fight. Dunn was clever to avoid it.