Kevin Durant Coming Out and Supporting Ryan Dunn’s Brother Justin “Meant a Lot” to Suns Rookie

Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with forward Ryan Dunn (0) against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of the home opener at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns may be in the midst of a disappointing campaign, but Kevin Durant still stands by his teammates on and off the court. Rookie wing Ryan Dunn recently credited the future Hall of Famer for the support he has shown him and his family during their short time together.

Advertisement

Durant has taken the 22-year-old under his wing this season and even attended Dunn’s older brother Justin’s spring training performance for the Chicago White Sox.

“Kevin [Durant] coming to my brother’s game meant a lot,” Dunn said in an interview. “It shows how much he supports not only me, but my family.”

Dunn and Durant’s relationship has blossomed since the Suns traded for the Virginia product on draft night. The pair have established a close friendship in a short time, although Dunn has also looked to KD as a mentor as well.

Dunn understands Durant is a busy man and was very appreciative that the 15-time All-Star took time out of his day to support him and cleared his schedule so he wouldn’t miss Justin’s day on the mound.

“We’re all professional athletes and for [Durant] to be able to come see Justin’s game and be able to talk after was great and very cool,” Dunn continued. Dunn has great respect for his All-NBA teammate, but the feeling is clearly mutual, as Durant has had plenty of great things to say about his rook.

Kevin Durant has praised Ryan Dunn throughout the season

Ryan Dunn has exceeded expectations as a rookie, starting nearly half his games so far in year one despite being a late first-round pick. Durant was glad to see the forward receive an opportunity to shine during the All-Star Weekend after an impressive start to his career.

“I’m glad Ryan was able to come out there and play on Sunday night,” Durant said after the midseason festivities. “Something for him to aspire to and be in. Sunday night is a special time.”

Durant knows the importance of All-Star Weekend to younger players, but he also lauded Dunn for what he has done during the regular season. KD even called the defensive-minded wing his favorite role player, claiming Dunn has a chance to reach the All-Star Game himself one day.

“Favorite role player? Ryan Dunn.” Kevin Durant on Ryan Dunn as the Phoenix Suns rookie scored eight points for Candace’s Rising Stars in loss to Shaq OGs in NBA All-Star semifinals. Durant said Dunn “has a chance” to be an All-Star someday. “I’m glad Ryan was able to come out… pic.twitter.com/7iqzx2GsbJ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 17, 2025

KD’s tenure in Phoenix will likely be remembered as a failure in the legend’s career, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Suns was time wasted.