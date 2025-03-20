“Guarding LeBron James”: Ryan Dunn Admits His ‘Welcome To The NBA’ Moment Was Fairly Fruitful

Every player remembers their “welcome to the NBA” moment. That special instance that allows them to truly feel like a member of basketball’s greatest league. For Suns rookie Ryan Dunn it was as special of a moment as possible because of who he was challenged to guard during a preseason game last year. The 22-year-old forward recalled this incredible assignment during a recent appearance on Theo Pinson’s Run Your Race podcast.

Dunn was drafted by the Suns in 2024 and immediately made an impact on the defensive side of the ball. He did this despite not totaling many minutes behind Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Because of this, head coach Mike Budenholzer trusts the New York-born baller to guard the best wing or guard on the opposing team when he’s in the game. StatMuse currently lists Dunn as having a 118 defensive rating, something that will only improve as he plays longer.

So, when Pinson asked Dunn to recall his “welcome to the NBA” moment, of course, it was going to be something that happened defensively. “Guarding LeBron James for the first time,” he said without hesitation.

Dunn clarified that the opportunity to guard Bron happened in the preseason. He even recalled feeling confused when one of his coaches yelled the assignment to him from the sideline. “He said no you got Bron. You have to guard LeBron James.”

Dunn remembered feeling jitters for just being on the court with LBJ, let alone getting to defend him. “Next possession, took me to the mid-post, then fade away, he missed it,” he recounted. Pinson commended him for getting a stop on James, but both acknowledged that it was a preseason game so James was “just chillin’.” Regardless, the stop gave Dunn a surge of confidence that he still carries today.

Ryan Dunn on his “Welcome to the NBA” moment (via @RunYourRaceTL): “Guarding LeBron James for the first time.” pic.twitter.com/Ws0NPqHQHN — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) March 19, 2025

“I’m guarding the best player arguably ever and I just got a stop,” the Suns forward stated after admitting he had doubts about whether he belonged in the league. His performance assured him that he could hang with the best.

The conversation shifted to times Dunn got cooked. He named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kyrie Irving as players who have given him the business on the floor. Pinson told him to not feel bad, because SGA and Kyrie “cook everyone.”

Dunn’s defensive prowess is gaining him notoriety from players and fans alike

Dunn got to create an even better moment on Bron, this time during the regular season. When the Suns battled the Lakers earlier this year, Dunn’s lockdown defense on the four-time champ forced a shot clock violation, which the commentators highly applauded him for.

In a more recent interview, Dunn explained his defensive mindset and how it all boils down to effort. “Effort plays and being a little smart on the defensive end. We come from great defensive programs…the biggest thing is effort and talking defensively….If we’re not flying around and we’re kinda static, that’s not gonna work,” he stated.

Dunn’s efforts will not be forgotten by Suns fans, especially in a season that went from bad to worse. While the team might be moving on from coach Bud in hopes of retaining Durant, one player they should certainly back to remain is Dunn, who brings a level of excitement defensively not seen in the league in some time.