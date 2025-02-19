“Find Steve Kerr”: Nikola Jokic ‘Knew’ The Team USA HC Would Have Beer Ahead Of The Olympics Medal Ceremony

Nikola Jokic and Team Serbia took home a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after falling to Team USA, who went on to win the tournament and claim the gold. However, that didn’t stop The Joker and his Serbian teammates from slamming some beers right before the medal ceremony and drunkenly thinking that Steve Kerr would have some more.

The new Netflix series Court of Gold shared footage of quite the humorous moment involving Jokic and his ‘desperate’ need for some beer. It showed the 2023 NBA Champion singing a Serbian anthem and stumbling around. He then asked one of his coaches to find Kerr, whom he assumed would be able to refill his glass.

“Their head coach has beer, trust me,” said The Joker. “If you can find Steve Kerr…” He then made a drinking gesture to further drive home what he wanted.

kd: “y’all boys been drinking all day” pic.twitter.com/XRlhAd7Gi6 — bane (@banecvenic) February 18, 2025

Jokic and his team’s enjoyment was widely noticed by the other members of the medal ceremony, including Kevin Durant. KD looked at Anthony Edwards with a huge smile and said, “them boys been drinking all day.” Serbian NBA star Bogdan Bogdanović backed this up as the cameras caught him saying the team wanted to get “historically drunk.”

It was heartwarming to see Nikola and his team look pleased with the outcome. While they would’ve loved to win Gold and beat Team USA, especially after harboring a lead for a majority of the game, they seemed content with medaling.

Jokic might love beer as much as loves basketball

This was not the first time that Nikola Jokic’s drinking habits were brought into the public’s eye. His Denver Nuggets teammate Michael Porter Jr. spoke about The Joker’s affinity for beer during an old interview on “The Young Man and the Three.”

MPJ was speaking about Jokic’s cool demeanor on and off the court but mentioned that once the season was done, the big man only wanted to do one thing.

“I think he started taking his health more serious, but before that I heard after the season he just goes back, drinks his beer, rides horses, and then tries to get in shape a couple of weeks before the season starts,” Porter. said Porter.