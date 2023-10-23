Fixated On Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Training With Hakeem Olajuwon, Gilbert Arenas Praises His Son For Dropping 50 With ‘No Travels’

Gilbert Arenas recently shared a video of his son Alijah on X (formerly Twitter). The video in question is a proud father moment for Agent Zero, as he watched his son drop 50 points in a high school game. However, the tweet was much more than that surely, which was captioned, “With no travels”. In recent weeks, Arenas has been taking shots at Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hakeem Olajuwon.

In particular, the former Washington Wizards star took issue with a traveling violation that he believes the Greek Freak committed in a pre-season game against the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a move that involved the Dream Shake, which was perfected by Olajuwon, whose $50,000 price per workout irks Arenas.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1716292046615667078?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He has been blatantly obvious with his insults and has poked fun at both Giannis and Olajuwon nonchalantly. Arenas even used a “bank robber” analogy to mock Giannis who took lessons with the Houston Rockets legend. Clearly, he isn’t a fan of the Milwaukee Bucks star’s off-season work with the Hall of Famer.

But, things do not end there. While he is incredibly proud of his son Alijah’s performance, he used it to further target Antetokounmpo and Olajuwon. He tweeted the video, reminding his followers that his son had a 50-point performance without a single travel. A clear knock on Giannis’ performance in LA.

Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah is a promising talent who already has offers from six different colleges

The dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hakeem Olajuwon aside, Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah is extremely talented. A promising athlete, he is currently playing for Chatsworth High School as a shooting guard. Currently, in his sophomore year, he is a part of the class of 2026 and is a highly touted prospect.

In the clip ‘No Chill Gil’ shared, Alijah can be seen digging deep into his offensive bag. Hitting deep threes, dunking on opponents, and finishing tough layups, he was on fire. As a result, he has received a number of offers, from some big schools, including the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Compton_Magic/status/1644386978098716672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This makes things rather interesting. The Arizona Wildcats happen to be Gilbert Arenas’ alma mater. Not to mention, the Wildcats have always had an intense and historic rivalry with the UCLA Bruins. It would be ironic if Alijah were to choose to play for the Bruins and would make quite a story.