“$50000 And Travelling”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Can’t Catch A Break As Gilbert Arenas Uses ‘Bank Robber’ Analogy To Poke Fun At His Hakeem Olajuwon Lessons

We finally got to witness the new-looking Milwaukee Bucks for the first time since the acquisition of Damian Lillard. As many expected, the All-Star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard were electric together. Dominating the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, the dynamic pairing combined for 30 points in their preseason debuts.

Advertisement

Early in the action-packed contest, Giannis Antetokounmpo was down in the post and put on a tough move over Christian Wood. Even though the referees believed that the move was good, Gilbert Arenas called out the Greek Freak for traveling. Arenas has been taking shots at Antetokounmpo for the past few weeks for training alongside Hakeem Olajuwon. Agent Zero has been criticizing Antetokounmpo’s decision to train with Olajuwon, who charged $50,000 for training, a rumor that the Bucks star already debunked.

Gilbert Arenas uses a ‘bank robber’ analogy to criticize Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo began his 2023-2024 campaign, and in not more than 40 seconds, was he trending on social media for a controversial play. As seen in the embed below, Gilbert Arenas joined numerous users who believed that Giannis had traveled on the play.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1713711991007977525?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the sets of his show, a member of the panel tried defending Antetokounmpo’s honor by stating that the referees didn’t call the travel. After patiently hearing out Rashad McCants, the Washington Wizards legend used an apt analogy to take shots at Antetokounmpo. Implying that the 2021 Finals MVP did travel, even though he wasn’t called for it, Arenas said:

“So if I rob a bank and don’t get caught? I’m a bank robber.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1714026442521194802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Gilbert Arenas has been on Giannis’ case for learning a few nuances of the game from Hakeem Olajuwon. After hearing that the Houston Rockets legend charged $50,000 for training, Arenas couldn’t stop himself from mocking Antetokounmpo’s decision of “wasting money.”

Advertisement

Agent Zero might be ignoring the fact that Hakeem is often regarded as one of the top 10 players ever. Apart from bagging the 1994 MVP, The Dream also won two Defensive Player of the Year awards, three block titles, two NBA titles, and two Finals MVPs. Learning from such a distinguished character can only be beneficial. Additionally, the Bucks forward even debunked the $50,000 rumor, stating that the Hall-Of-Famer wasn’t willing to charge him.

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant have trained with Hakeem Olajuwon

Criticizing Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gilbert Arenas has come off as an unreasonable hater. The Bucks superstar is more than capable of spending $50,000 and improving certain aspects of his game.

Before Antetokounmpo, several legends of the game, such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Carmelo Anthony, also spent time in the lab with Hakeem Olajuwon.

All the superstars visibly improved their footwork after their session with Olawjuwon. Hence, it makes perfect sense for Antetokounmpo to trust the legends before him and grasp as much knowledge as he can from Olajuwon.