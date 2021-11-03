“Zion Williamson looks like Shaquille O’Neal and I had a baby!”: Charles Barkley talks about the Pelicans’ star during the half-time show against the Suns

TNT Analyst Charles Barkley talks about Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson and his appearance, makes a comment involving Shaquille O’Neal

The New Orleans Pelicans are not having the start to the season they would have thought of. They’re off to a 1-7 start, losing their 7th game of the season tonight. However, their bad start to the season wasn’t a big surprise for a lot. Their young stars, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, both are out due to injury.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan and Larry Bird never stopped talking trash”: Robert Parish draws comparisons between the Bulls and Celtics and their ‘unshakeable confidence’

Zion, who suffered a foot injury during the offseason, is still recovering, and no timeline has been issued. Brandon Ingram, who suffered a right hip contusion, is eyeing a return soon. With BI returning to the lineup, the Pelicans would get a huge boost. They would hope to get back to winning games then. During the half-time break of the Pelicans-Suns game, Zion was out on the court, which generated a very interesting comment from Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley’s comment about Zion Williamson has Shaquille O’Neal dying

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are two integral parts of Inside the NBA. Their unapologetic comments keep the show entertaining, and the viewers can never complain about any airing being boring.

Tonight, when Charles Barkley saw Zion Williamson on the court at half-time, practicing, had a very interesting reaction.

Chuck so funny bruh what he said about Zion Williamson had me 🤣🤣🤣💀 Shaq couldn’t do nothing but laugh.. I love #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/3HF4KWuwYH — illmatic (@Oso1Hundred) November 3, 2021

Also Read: “The Wilson Ball is not the same as the Spalding one… You’ll see a lot of bad misses this year”: Clippers’ Paul George opens up about the new official NBA Basketball

(footage of Zion warming up) “Chuck, you had a visceral reaction to this.” Chuck: “Looks like me and Shaq had a baby.” Shaq: “I quit.” pic.twitter.com/TwnsZwitya — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 3, 2021

Shaq and the rest of the crew couldn’t stop laughing about the comment, and rightly so.

Zion’s weight gain has been a cause of concern for the Pelicans fans and many have spoken up about the same. People expect him to get in shape before he takes the NBA floor for his first game of the season.