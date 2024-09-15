Flau’jae Flexes Impressing Shaquille O’Neal With A ‘Crazy’ Layup During LSU-Kentucky

While Flau’jae Johnson’s contributions to the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team often fly under the radar, they haven’t escaped the notice of the college’s star alumnus, Shaquille O’Neal. On her Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae podcast, the 20-year-old recounted the moment she received admiration from Shaq.

It centered around the Tigers’ home game against the Kentucky Wildcats on March 4, 2024. O’Neal was present at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center that day to escort Angel Reese for Senior Day. However, it was Johnson’s brilliance that ultimately intrigued him.

During one possession, she intercepted a pass to initiate a counterattack. The LSU guard then showcased impressive ball-handling skills as she dribbled up the court. Upon entering the paint, she faked a pass to her right. This created enough space on her left to get separation from the defenders.

Johnson took advantage of this opportunity. She scored a reverse layup before the momentum sent her to the floor. This impressive display excited the home crowd. She also quickly bounced back to her feet to join them.

While sprinting back to her team’s side of the court, Johnson glanced toward the courtside to catch Shaq’s reaction. To her delight, the 4x champion was impressed by her skill set. She reflected on this entire sequence during the show, recalling,

“Shaq pulled up to the game. That was crazy. I hit a crazy layup in front of Shaq. Oh my god. He was sitting right there. I was like, ‘Ay, Shaq, here. I’m about to go stupid. No cap’. Oh man, I came down, it was against Kentucky, boom, boom, I came laid it on. Looked at Shaq. He was like, ‘Yeah!'”

Her night only became better from there. Johnson’s 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists led the Tigers to a convincing 77-56 victory over Kentucky. This win also extended the team’s winning streak to eight games.

At the same time, her performance undoubtedly made a strong impression on Shaq. This could be pivotal for her career. To put things in perspective, O’Neal is the President of Reebok Basketball and has used his influence in the past to help out the LSU athletes. For instance, he offered Reese a Reebok contract months before she joined the WNBA.

With Johnson potentially heading into the league in the coming years, this connection could help her big time. However, she will have to stay consistent throughout her college career to seize this opportunity.