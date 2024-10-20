“I Know What It Takes”: Flau’jae Johnson Denies Feeling Pressure as LSU’s Leader After Angel Reese Left for the WNBA

Angel Reese spearheaded LSU to their first title in program history during the 2023 NCAA Tournament. She bagged the Most Outstanding Player honors for her terrific work in the paint and led her teammates by example during the brilliant campaign. However, she’s no longer there to lead the charge after the 2024 WNBA Draft saw her joining the Chicago Sky.

But LSU is still in the responsible hands of Flau’jae Johnson. The onus to carry the team to the promised land falls on the two-way guard, who played a vital role at the perimeter during their 2023 run. The 20-year-old is confident that she can fill the leadership void left by Reese.

A few days ago, Johnson was asked by WNBA insider Khristina Williams on her In Case You Missed It podcast whether she would be under pressure to lead the team after Reese’s departure.

Johnson said that she is ready to adapt to the new role after accumulating two years of collegiate experience. She doesn’t feel any added pressure because she now knows what it takes to win at the highest level of college ball. So the LSU star is figuring out how to be flexible with different leadership roles as per the circumstances.

In Flau’jae’s words,

“Nah, I just like now, I know what it takes. I know what it takes to be at a certain level, and I kind of just demand that every day from my teammates. And it’s just like learning to become a leader. And I think it’s like learning how to lead in different ways. And learning how to lead different players.”

Johnson has been waiting her turn after watching her seniors (like Angel Reese) lead the team. She is also aware how every year senior players leave the team and new players join the roster. So the process is not alien to her.

She is ready to teach the new players the tricks of the trade and get them prepared for battle.

But there’s no doubt that Johnson will have a difficult task on her hands. Apart from Reese, the team also lost their last season’s assists leader Hailey Van Lith.

However, they have compensated by adding players like Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert, Mjracle Sheppard, and Jersey Wolfenbarger.

Apart from that, Johnson had a terrific 2023-24 NCAA campaign as she put up 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1 block per game on an excellent 50.4% shooting from the field and 38% from the three-point line. She has improved over the offseason and will be in contention for All-SEC First Team.

Johnson is headed for a much-needed fresh start after her relationship went south with Reese.

Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese aren’t close anymore

The Johnson-Reese duo were a strong tandem during LSU’s 2023 championship run. However, last season, there were multiple fractures in the locker room. In November of 2023, Reese was away from the team for two weeks and coach Kim Mulkey sat her out for multiple games.

It was speculated that she missed these games because of her low GPA but till this day, the cause is unclear. Meanwhile, Reese’ mother Angel Webb Reese and Johnson’s mother Kia Brooks had a heated exchange on Instagram after Brooks held Reese irresponsible for not ensuring her availability.

Since then, things have turned sour between Reese and Flau’jae. In September, during her Unapologetically Angel pod, the Sky Center admitted that she is not close with Johnson anymore.

The LSU guard admitted the same during her interview with The New York Post. However, both of them maintain that they still support each other and will cherish every milestone of their journey.