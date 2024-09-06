JuJu Watkins Names LeBron James as Inspiration, Impressed by Lakers Star’s Longevity

LeBron James’ incredible journey from basketball’s boy wonder to one of the best ever is an aspirational tale for millions. Among them is USC superstar JuJu Watkins, a player touted to be as transcendent as the four-time NBA champion.

During an appearance on LSU star Flau’jae Johnson’s Best of Both Worlds podcast, the duo spoke about the players they looked up to growing up as they chased their basketball dreams. For Watkins, it was, and still is, James. She spoke about his longevity and marveled that he’s still among the best players in the game. She said,

“Learning about [LeBron’s] story, to literally being the greatest and he’s still going. Just to hear about his story is really inspiring… “He’s been [in the NBA] since he was 18 right? And he’s 39 I think… To play with your son is crazy.”

The four-time NBA champion is entering his 22nd season and will join Vince Carter as the only other player to achieve that feat. But unlike the former Raptors star, the veteran forward is still an All-NBA caliber player and is expected to carry the Lakers’ title hopes on his shoulder in his age-40 season.

As James did in high school, Watkins has showcased in her freshman season with USC that she has the potential to be one of the greatest players of her sport. She broke USC legend Cheryl Miller’s single-season scoring record in her first year in college basketball and is expected to shatter every record in the next three years before heading to the WNBA.

She turned the nation’s head with her 51-point performance against Stanford, setting a new record for most points in a game by a USC star. If Caitlin Clark is WNBA’s Michael Jordan and turns the league into a global sensation, Watkins could be its James and not only help maintain its stature but make it bigger.

The USC superstar is the most exciting teenager in basketball. Clark’s entry into the league has left a vacuum in women’s college basketball. If Watkins can replicate her exploits from her freshman year, or perhaps even take a step forward in her sophomore season, she could be the face of the sport for the next three years.