Flau’jae Johnson Reveals Why Kim Mulkey Will Be Benching Her for the 2024–25 LSU Season

LSU’s 2024-25 season is set to tip off on November 4th, 2024, against Eastern Kentucky. Although we are still three months away from the new season, LSU star Flau’jae Johnson is positive that she will be benched for the entirety of next season by her coach, Kim Mulkey.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae, the 20-year-old revealed the reason why she thinks she will be benched.

Johnson is not injured, she’s not unfit. In fact, there’s nothing wrong with her game at all. The upcoming benching is going to be the result of a prank that she pulled on her coach while they were in Greece.

A recent TikTok trend that’s called, ‘Just Give Me My Money’ has taken over the Internet and millions of people, including numerous celebrities, have fallen for the prank so far. While talking about her experience when she was in Greece recently, Johnson recalled that she went viral after doing the same trend where her victim was coach Mulkey.

Johnson revealed that the viral moment cost her the chance of playing for coach Mulkey next season. Flau’jae said, “She [coach Mulkey] went viral. She was lowkey mad. She told me I wasn’t going to play now since I did that trend on her. So, I guess that’s what you do for the views.”

The 20-year-old also revealed that surprisingly, assistant coach Bob Starkey knew about it and didn’t fall for the prank.

She said, “We went viral in Greece. We did the ‘Give Me My Money’ challenge with coach Mulkey, it was the funniest thing ever, bro. We tried to do it on our assistant coach, coach Starkey but he be on TikTok. He’s the oldest man I know that be on TikTok…he didn’t fall for it.”

“But I knew coach Mulkey was going to fall for it, she don’t do social media.”

The prank is basically a group of people choosing a person to prank. Every member of the group sings, ‘Just give me my money’, as others cheer them on after they are done. But the victim of the prank receives only awkward silence after they sing the same phrase. Hence, they feel embarrassed.

Needless to say, coach Mulkey was joking about benching her star player. Just to be on the safer side, Johnson also apologized to her on the show, she said, “Coach Mulkey, I’m sorry.”

Regardless of the prank and Johnson being possibly benched for the next season, she stated that she had a great time, and she did adventurous things there that she never thought she would do.