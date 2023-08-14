Flexing His $45,900 ‘Purchase’, Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits He Spent $0 on His 170 Nike Tech Suits: “I Never Wear The Same One’

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of Nike’s top athletes for about four years now, with his first signature sneaker with the company released in 2019. Now, in 2023, the fifth iteration of his signature sneaker line is set to release shortly. Amidst his promotion of the ‘Zoom Freak 5’, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has also been included in the latest advert of ‘Nike Tech’, a line of tracksuits by the brand. While shooting the latest commercial, Antetokounmpo answered a few questions, before promptly mentioning his $45,900-worth collection of the massively popular product. While doing so, he also made sure to boast about the fact that he didn’t need to spend a single dime on them.

Among Nike’s ‘tier 1′ athletes, Giannis and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stand in a category of their own. Despite their colleagues’ products becoming more expensive by the day, these two athletes’ signature line has famously been on the more affordable side of the spectrum, with their sneakers costing under $130.

This goes a long way into showing how much these athletes care about their fans and how humble they can be for them. Still, humility failed to stop ‘the Greek Freak’ from complaining about the size of the chain he was given by Nike, compared to the one given to Morant. Read all about the hilarious incident here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about his ‘Nike Fleece’ during a Q&A in the middle of his advertisement shoot

Despite being worth $70 million, Giannis Antetokounmpo is not a fan of spending money. He tends to take pride in the possessions he has acquired for free from his many endorsements. So, when he was asked to talk about the array of tracksuits he has received from Nike as gifts, you can almost visibly see the star pumping his chest out while bragging about them. Here is what was said during his Q&A, as seen in Giannis’s tweet.

Question: If Nike Tech was a candy, what flavor would it be?

Giannis: Pineapple

Question: We’ve heard you own tons of Nike Tech Suits. Do you know exactly how many you own?

Giannis: I took the dry cleaners, 140. And that was about 60% or 70%. So I would say I have between 150 and 170. I never wear the same one. Notice that.

Question: Can you ever have too many? Is it possible?

Giannis: No, no, it’s free. I get them for free. So, I can never have too many.

Question: Why do you rock Nike Tech?

Giannis: It’s comfy, and I’m there to hoop. I’m just there to get the job done. And I just love hooping. Want to go to your work? Want to go to a basketball game? Go to a movie? Go to a date?! Get some Tech Fleece.

The upper garment of the tracksuit (known as the ‘Tech Fleece’) retails for $145, while the jogger retails for $125, bringing the combined total for the set to $270.

If Giannis truly has 170 of these sets, as he claims, the worth of his collection comes up to a whopping $45,900, as mentioned previously. So it’s no wonder Giannis bragged about getting it all for free.

While he absolutely deserves it, it’s hard for even his greatest fan to not feel a pang of jealousy. But then again, that’s what being one of the best players in the NBA gives you.

Giannis enthusiastically ‘leaked’ his own shoe

The Zoom Freaks may be Antetokounmpo’s top line of sneakers, however, it isn’t the only line he is proud of. His more wallet-friendly line, the Giannis Immortality has consistently had a good reputation with hoopers everywhere. And recently, Nike released the newest edition of the line, the ‘Immortality 3’.

However, despite their very recent release, fans have known how they look for quite some time. And it was all because of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he hilariously ‘leaked’ his own sneaker line.

A man of the people, fans hope Giannis Antetokounmpo will never change. Admittedly, it is hard for us to resist getting on that bandwagon ourselves.