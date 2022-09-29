Following Ime Udoka’s footsteps, Nick Young and Andray Blatche got a Wizards cheerleader fired after having an affair with her

Nick Young was a menace in the NBA and upon inquiry, he has revealed that he and Andray Blatche got a cheerleader fired!

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors point guard, Nick Young was no stranger to controversy. During his time, he was regarded as a premier 3-pt shooter. More than that he was also known for his stature off the court.

Most famously known for his relationship with Australian pop star Iggy Azalea. The scandals that followed made Nick a bad boy of the 2010s. Fortunately for him, he also won an NBA championship with the Warriors so his legacy as a player has some merit, at least.

Today, he is back in the news front and center. In a candid interview, he had a few things to say about the news that is taking the NBA by storm, Ime Udoka’s scandal. Of course, someone of Nick’s repute would have a voice on this matter.

There isn’t much we can say about this, apart from the fact that Nick also has a story to share. As per “Swaggy P”, he was also a master of affairs with the staff. In a one-on-one with VLAD TV, he confessed to having an affair with a member of the Washington Wizards staff during his rookie year and her fate was the same as Udoka’s!

Nick Young says a Wizards cheerleader got fired after sleeping with him and Andray Blatche (🎥 @djvlad | h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/93WN9Zp7BY — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 28, 2022

Nick Young narrates a story about how he and Andray Blatche’s involvement with a cheerleader led to her dismissal

As per the interview, Vlad talks about how organizations have rules around consensual relationships, and Swaggy chimes in with

“Oh yeah, it happened to me when I was a rookie, me and Andray Blatche, we were messing around with one of the cheerleaders or the assistant, then they found out!”

Nick continues “And we came to the gym, people were blaming us cause it was our fault or something like that.”

Vlad just asks Young for confirmation if the cheerleader got fired and he just nodded. While we are not surprised with how Nick agreed to the whole ordeal. It is surprising that instead of reprimanding the players, the cheerleader was the one who got penalized.

The whole Udoka story brings up more questions than answers. And begs to ask if the league should have stricter laws around the issue. A slew of players have also admitted to indulging in the same. And we are almost certain there will be similar stories around the league.

What do you think? Were the Wizards right to fire the cheerleader? And what should be the rules around consensual relationships? Is the NBA right to penalize Ime Udoka? Or in Nick Young’s case should they have fired the cheerleader? Let us know your thoughts.

