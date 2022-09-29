“Ime Udoka just got bored of Nia Long”: Nick Young, who once cheated on a beauty himself, provides perspective on Celtics HC’s insane actions

Nick Young comments on the now infamous Ime Udoka-Nia Long situation, giving his own insight on the matter

So, you probably don’t need us to get into the nitty-gritty of the Ime Udoka and Nia Long situation right now, so we’ll just give you a little reminder of the highlights.

First, of course, Ime Udoka takes the Boston Celtics to their first NBA finals since the Paul Pierce era, and everything is looking nice and rosy in Boston for a while.

Then, news breaks out that Ime Udoka will have disciplinary action taken against him, for an unknown reason, after which, his affair with a female Celtics employee is revealed.

Now, in case you weren’t aware already, Ime Udoka was also the one lucky enough to be engaged to actress and sweetheart, Nia Long. And because of this, many fans have asked what in the world made this man commit such an act of stupidity, when he has THE NIA LONG waiting for him at home.

We have to say, such questions were more than justified.

But perhaps there is something that we’re not seeing.

So, what do we do?

Well, how about we take a look at Nick Young’s thoughts on the matter? Maybe he can show us what we’re all missing on this one.

Nick Young says that Ime Udoka may just have gotten bored of Nia Long

Yes, that sounds atrocious by itself. But hey, maybe it improves if we take a look at the whole thing…?

Here are the full thoughts of Nick Young on this juicy fiasco, as per VladTV.

Nick Young sat down for his first-ever VladTV interview, and Vlad started off by pointing out that they go back over 10 years. Nick then spoke about Celtics coach Ime Udoka being suspended after it was revealed that he was having an affair with a female staffer while engaged to Nia Long. Nick then revealed that he went through something similar, and he went on to state that he thinks Nia and Ime will work things out. He explained that it’s never about the woman, and Nick stated that sometimes men get “bored.”

The article further revealed this shocking detail.

According to well-placed sources, even after the affair was discovered by the Celtics, the female staffer continued to work with Nia Long on her move to Boston. Nia did not learn about the affair until the disciplinary action by the franchise was made public.

Yikes.

This whole controversy is far more connected to Nia Long than even the worst-case scenario would pose.

As for Nick Young, he may not be so wrong on this one.

It isn’t fair for anyone in the world to cheat. However, having cheated on Iggy Azalea himself… well, who knows?

Maybe there is more to these scumbag-esque actions.

