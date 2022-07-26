“Michael Jordan never went up against a superstar besides an older Magic Johnson”: When Nick Young drew comparison between LeBron James’ 2020 title to MJ’s 6 rings

When the LeBron James-led 2020 Lakers won the Finals vs the Heat, Nick Young took shots at Michael Jordan, stating how he never had to face a superstar in the finals besides an “older” Magic Johnson.

Several basketball enthusiasts believe that LeBron James had a pretty easy route to his 4th ring. The 2019-2020 Lakers finished the regular season with a 52-19 record. Entering the playoffs as the #1 seeded team, the Purple & Gold handed a gentlemen’s sweep to the Blazers, the Rockets, and the Nuggets. Eventually, in the finals, the LA-based team defeated Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat 4-2.

During that finals series, Nick Young spoke about Bron playing against a non-superstar team in the finals for the first time, and compared the same situation with Michael Jordan.

According to Young, the Bulls legend never went up against any superstar in the finals, besides an “older” Magic Johnson. This is what Nick tweeted:

To me MJ never went up against a super star besides a older magic in the finals he’s played against stars this the first time ever bron playing against a non super star team in the finals … what I mean by super stars is Kd curry Duncan ppl that are top 3 in they position ever — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) October 4, 2020

NBA Twitter blasted Nick Young for stating that Michael Jordan never faced a superstar in the finals

“His Airness” led the Chicago Bulls to 6 final appearances. During their first three-peat, the Bulls faced Magic Johnson’s Lakers in the 1991 Finals, Clyde Drexler’s Blazers in the 1992 Finals, and Charles Barkley’s Suns in the 1993 Finals. During their second three-peat, the Bulls defeated Gary Payton’s SuperSonics in the 1996 Finals and Karl Malone’s Jazz in the 1997 & 1998 Finals.

To state that MJ never faced a superstar, Nick Young was simply wrong. And NBA Twitter decided to rip him apart for his awful take.

Drexler, Barkley, Stockton, Malone and Gary Payton. You still have time to delete this Nick. — G Bama Boy🐘 (@GraceRolltide17) October 4, 2020

Its official nick only started watching basketball when he started playing in the NBA no other way a rational thinking person would say mj never went up against a superstars in the finals — God_damn_thats_Cold (@LOUDh8sitHere) October 4, 2020

Can’t be the goat if you’re getting worked by a 34 year old Dirk in the finals. But apparently if you tell ppl that 1+1 = 3 enough then eventually they’ll start to believe you 🤷🏻‍♂️ — matt (@MattBoylie) October 4, 2020

Magic won MVP in 90, the year before MJ beat him. Malone won MVP in 97. Stockton HOF. Payton HOF. Clyde HOF. Chuck HOF. You literally just made up a definition of a “superstar”. LeBron stans really will say anything to prove their ridiculous cases. — Zain49ers (@zain49ers) October 4, 2020

Considering opponents as a factor in the GOAT debate never seemed logical, and will continue to be somewhat irrelevant.

