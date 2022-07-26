Basketball

“Michael Jordan never went up against a superstar besides an older Magic Johnson”: When Nick Young drew comparison between LeBron James’ 2020 title to MJ’s 6 rings

“Michael Jordan never went up against a superstar besides an older Magic Johnson”: When Nick Young drew comparison between LeBron James’ 2020 title to MJ’s 6 rings
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Alfa Romeo plans an F1-inspired Supercar amidst Audi's $450 million buyout interest for F1 team
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan never went up against a superstar besides an older Magic Johnson”: When Nick Young drew comparison between LeBron James’ 2020 title to MJ’s 6 rings
“Michael Jordan never went up against a superstar besides an older Magic Johnson”: When Nick Young drew comparison between LeBron James’ 2020 title to MJ’s 6 rings

When the LeBron James-led 2020 Lakers won the Finals vs the Heat, Nick Young took…