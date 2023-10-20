Following Shaquille O’Neal’s Presidency Over $2.5 Billion Company’s Basketball Sector, Allen Iverson’s 76ers Upcoming Statue Gets Love From Lakers Great

Allen Iverson is one of the greatest players who never won the NBA Championship. Despite never having a title-winning roster constructed around him, Iverson dedicated 12 seasons of his 14-year career playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, more than 10 years after his retirement from the league, the Pennsylvania side is honoring the Answer’s legacy with a well-deserved statue.

A few years after ABG acquired Reebok for $2.5 billion, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson were named as the president and vice president of basketball team. As Iverson posted the reel teasing his upcoming statue, Shaq couldn’t have been happier for his colleague. Showing some love to AI, the Big Aristotle reshared the reel on his Instagram Story.

Allen Iverson is set to have his statue at the Sixers training facility

Allen Iverson shared a video of the existing statues outside the Philadelphia 76ers’ training facility. After showing legends such as Hal Greer, Billy Cunningham, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Bobby Jones, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Charles Barkley, and Dolph Schayes, Iverson showed the empty spot and teased his followers:

“You know what next…Can’t wait.”

Allen Iverson indeed deserves this feat; even several pundits have been criticizing the franchise for having delayed the process. Donning the Sixers uniform, AI had one of the most successful careers in franchise history – four scoring titles, the 1997 Rookie of the Year, and the 2001 MVP.

Shaquille O’Neal was ecstatic for his co-worker. By sharing the reel on his story, the Los Angeles Lakers legend celebrated Iverson’s success.

Shaq and Iverson seem to have started their tenure as the president and vice president of basketball for Reekbok by making a big decision. The ABG-owned brand has announced the addition of LSU star Angel Reese as their signing.

Shaq’s son showers AI with love

Allen Iverson was one of the best guards in NBA history. Despite standing relatively shorter than his competition, at 6 feet tall, AI would cause trouble for some of the best defenders. Using his incredibly deep offensive arsenal, the Answer would use numerous ways to torch his opponents.

Sadly, Iverson couldn’t lift the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy. However, that doesn’t result in his competitors undermining his legacy. Past and present players of the league often praise AI for his career.

Shareef O’Neal, Shaq’s eldest son, also lauded the Hall-Of-Famer. Shareef commented on a post, lauding Iverson’s lethal crossover.